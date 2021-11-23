Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to sponsor the Houston Open in 2021

Memorial Park Golf Course in Downtown Houston set to host for second year

The Astros Golf Foundation and PGA TOUR announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), an enterprise information technology company based in Houston, will become title sponsor of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open for 2021 in support of tournament host and beneficiary, the Astros Golf Foundation.

All four rounds of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, scheduled for the week of Nov. 8-14, will be televised on Golf Channel, featuring a 132-player field, 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner and a $7.5 million purse. Carlos Ortiz is scheduled to defend his 2020 title.

“We’re excited to partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to help further the Astros Golf Foundation’s impact in the Houston community,” said PGA TOUR President and EVP Tyler Dennis. “Since 1946, the Houston Open has enjoyed a rich history and the move to Memorial Park Golf Course last year set up the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open for long-standing success. Our players enjoyed competing at Memorial Park last year and being in the heart of Houston, a place that Jim Crane and the Astros Golf Foundation are so passionate about.”

The Astros Golf Foundation, led by Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, operates and serves as the host organization for the event. The commitment to the Houston Open from the Astros Golf Foundation, with the support of several community partners, is in place through 2023. The Astros Golf Foundation completed a $34 million renovation to Memorial Park Golf Course and is set to host the tournament in the heart of the city for the second-straight year.

“We are excited to have Hewlett Packard Enterprise on board as the title sponsor for the 2021 Houston Open,” said Giles Kibbe, President Astros Golf Foundation. “Based in Houston, Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares the same mission as the Astros Golf Foundation, and we are proud to have them join us in representing world-class PGA TOUR golf, while giving back to our local Houston community.”

“HPE is honored to partner with the Astros Golf Foundation and the PGA TOUR as the Houston Open title sponsor in 2021,” said Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri. “Our culture of giving strengthens the communities where we live and work and empowers our team members to use their passion and expertise to serve others. We are committed to being a force for good in our communities and partnering with the Astros Golf Foundation for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open furthers that commitment.”

The Houston Open was first played in 1946, with the inaugural event captured by Byron Nelson at River Oaks Country Club. Other notable winners throughout the history of the event include World Golf Hall of Fame members Arnold Palmer, Jack Burke, Jr., Bobby Locke, Cary Middlecoff, Gary Player, Curtis Strange, Payne Stewart, Fred Couples, Vijay Singh and Phil Mickelson. One of Houston’s premier sporting events, the tournament has also made significant contributions to the Houston community through the work of the Astros Golf Foundation, giving back to the citizens and community of Houston through park improvements, charitable fundraising and investing in the local youth.

The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open field promises to be a good one, with the likes of four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler already committed to the tournament. The past two winners in Ortiz (2020) and Lanto Griffin (2019) are also committed to play.

General admission tickets and venue hopper tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. Visit www.houstonopengolf.com/tickets for information on ticket purchases.

In 2021, the tournament features the first-ever Houston Open Concert Series, featuring world-renowned artist KYGO on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Minute Maid Park, and Jake Owen on Friday, Nov. 12. To purchase tickets, visit houstonopengolf.com/hoconcertseries.