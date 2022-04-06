Award Show Fashions…

Looks from the Red Carpet of the The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Cynthia Erivo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: H.E.R. winner of the Best Traditional R&B Performance Award for ‘Fight For You’ poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Tiffany Haddish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Jon Batiste, winner of Album Of The Year for ‘We Are,’ attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )