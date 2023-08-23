Back to School Safety Reminders

Check your child’s health and wellness report card before sending them off to school

Back-to-school readiness means more than new school supplies and textbooks. As parents prepare themselves and their families for the start of a new school year, there are some things to keep in mind that may help facilitate a happy and healthy year.

Ensuring that your child receives a routine well-child visit that includes up-to-date vaccinations that protect against diseases before the first day of school is key.

State laws determine vaccination requirements for children heading back to school. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services maintains a list that generally parallels vaccines required or recommended by most states. Talk to your child’s medical provider to determine which immunizations are needed for their age and grade-level:

Depending on age, make sure your child is up to date on vaccines that protect against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, hepatitis A and B, meningitis, and HPV.

COVID-19 immunization is recommended for all children. The number of doses depends on your child’s age and type of COVID-19 vaccine used.

For influenza (flu), the number of doses recommended depends on your child’s age and previous vaccination history.

A two-dose series of the Human papilloma virus (HPV) immunization is recommended for children beginning at age nine, with the second dose administered at least six months later. A three-shot series is recommended for those with weakened immune systems and those who start the series after their 15th birthday.

Meningococcal meningitis immunization is recommended for children between the ages of 11-12, and a booster dose at age 16.

Children of all ages benefit from a well-child visit before school starts. Middle school through college students might also need a sports physical exam, often required to participate in school organized activities.