‘Batwoman’ Casts Javicia Leslie as New Series Lead

“Batwoman” has found its new series lead, with Javicia Leslie set to step into the cape and cowl for the show’s upcoming second season on The CW.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.

Leslie will portray a new character on the show named Ryan Wilder. She is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane (previously played by Ruby Rose), the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. She is an out lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

Leslie takes over leading the series from Rose, who shocked fans when she announced her departure from the series in May.

On Instagram, Rose praised Leslie’s casting.

“This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!” she wrote.

Prior to joining “Batwoman,” Leslie starred on the CBS series “God Friended Me,” which aired for two seasons. That show was also produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. She also starred in the BET series “The Family Business” and the film “Always a Bridesmaid.”

She is repped by Stewart Talent and Thirdhill Entertainment.

“Batwoman” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Caroline Dries developed the series and served as executive producer for season one with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. “Batwoman” is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

The show is scheduled to return in January on Sunday nights on The CW.