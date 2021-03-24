Bay City Native Mr. Melvin Campbell Celebrates His 111th Birthday

Mr. Melvin R. Campbell was born on March 22, 1910. This past Monday, March 22nd, Mr. Melvin celebrated his 111th birthday with a small group of family members.

One of 15 children born and raised on a Bay City, Texas cotton farm, Mr. Melvin credits God with his long life.

“God told me if I wanted to live a long life, I had to quit doing what I was doing,” said Mr. Melvin.

Mr. Melvin made the decision to give up drinking alcohol and began drinking garlic water instead. Not only does Mr. Melvin drink garlic water because he believes it lowers his blood pressure, he would also make a spray that he swears works effectively on his aching knees.

Mr. Melvin often told his children to get a good education so that they wouldn’t have to work as hard as he did. He said that as a young child he had to walk a long distance to school and would have to walk barefooted many times until he got to school. Once he got to school, Mr. Melvin would wipe off his feet and wear his shoes only during school time and then when it was time to go home, he would remove his shoes and walk back home.

Mr. Melvin worked picking cotton as a young child. As an adult, he worked at a rice mill in Beaumont, Texas. Years later, Mr. Melvin worked some very hard, long hours for the Galveston Wharves as a longshoreman, where he retired from. The hard work never interfered with Mr. Melvin providing for his family or maintaining his responsibilities at his church, where he sang in the choir and served on the usher board.

Mr. Melvin’s kind spirit has left a lasting impression with anyone that he has ever met. When he has the opportunity, Mr. Melvin enjoys feeding birds, playing cards and watching Steve Harvey on Family Feud. His favorite saying is “Lord Have Mercy” and he enjoys listening to Thank You Lord (for all you’ve done for me) by Walter Hawkins. His favorite bible verse is Psalms 23. He has a very good appetite and gets his daily amount of sleep.

All of this has helped Mr. Melvin reach the 111-year-old plateau and climbing. He was cooking and driving up until about two years ago in 2019, before an accident caused him to have to be placed in 24-hour care.

One of his daughters states that he reminds her not to get out of line or else he will spank her like he did when she was 13-years-old and had run away from home. He is alert, talkative and his memory is still intact.

Mr. Melvin currently resides in Galveston, Texas. He had two biological children and five children that he raised as his own from his second wife. Mr. Melvin also has a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The Houston Forward Times would like to wish Mr. Melvin R. Campbell a very happy 111th Birthday and wishes him many more days on this Earth.