BEHIND THE LENS: Benny Boom – Find Your Voice and Stick To It

Benny Boom makes his mark as one of the nation’s most prolific African American artists behind the lens

“Find your voice, whatever it is, and stick to it.”

These are the straightforward and motivational words of Clarence “Benny Boom” Douglas—one of the nation’s most prolific African American artists behind the lens.

To date, Benny Boom has orchestrated and directed over 200 videos for many platinum-selling artists, such as Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Akon, 50 Cent, and many more. He has also directed many popular television shows and series, such as CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Equalizer, Black Lightning, Chicago P.D., Magnum P.I., All American, and many more.

So, how did he get to this level of success?

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Benny Boom spent many years in West Philly and Uptown, and spent a few years in Houston, Texas. As a child, he became intrigued at the difference between how sitcoms and the evening news looked versus how Feature films or TV Dramas looked.

“From the late ‘70s, I wanted to understand what made these images so different,” Benny Boom tells the Forward Times. “It was maybe during my high school days, in the late ‘80s, that I found out that Film and Video were completely different formats. It was that discovery that really set me on my way to explore the idea of Filmmaking.”

This boyhood fascination, fueled by his experience directing New York City Street videos, catapulted him into becoming one of the music scene’s most iconic forces.

Boom graduated from Temple University with a degree in film, after which he got his start working as an assistant at Spike Lee’s production company. He went on to serve as the Assistant Director alongside New York’s greatest talents, including Hype Williams, Dave Meyers, Paul Hunter, and Lil X, to name a few.

Benny Boom officially broke into the music industry in the mid-90s, where his fresh perspective and vibrant edge revolutionized the then-stagnant music video scene. For almost two decades, Benny Boom has heavily influenced the visual landscape of popular music.

“Music was my greatest influence,” Benny Boom reflects on what influenced him. “Soul and R&B, and then as I grew to my teen years, Hip-Hop completely took over my world view. It dictated my vernacular, my way of dress, my attitude, my social political views…everything.”

Being recognized for his stellar work, Benny Boom has received several awards, and his work has garnered over a billion online views. He is perhaps best known for spearheading All Eyez On Me—the 2017 biopic chronicling the life and legacy of legendary hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur.

Despite his tremendous success, Benny Boom states that the biggest challenge he has had to face throughout his illustrious career has been being able to stay creative and relevant as the times have changed.

“Reaching a level of success is a challenge, but to be able to maintain just a fraction of it for an extended period of time is one thing I see as my biggest challenge,” Benny Boom states.

When reflecting on his greatest success story, Benny Boom says that he can’t limit his career to just one great success story.

“This is a journey, and like all journeys, you measure it by the distance traveled and how far from your start you have gone,” says Benny Boom. “If I was to say that Directing my first feature film was my greatest success, I wouldn’t be honest. At the time, it was a great accomplishment, but like I already said, it has now put me into a place where I need to not only do another feature… but it has to be bigger and better than the first. So, in a weird way a great success becomes an even greater challenge.”

In seeking to encourage aspiring and burgeoning Black filmmakers/directors, Benny Boom says you must be honest about your vision and stay true to that with conviction.

“Remember that this is Art, and you are an artist,” Benny Boom says. “What you create is subjective and may be loved and hated at the same time, but that should not make you change from what ‘your’ vision is.”

To find out more about Benny Boom, please visit: https://bennyboom.com/.