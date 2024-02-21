BEHIND THE LENS: Screenwriter Shannan Johnson Rewrites the Narrative

Houston Native Empowers Film Industry Through Innovative Consultancy

In observance of Black History Month, the Forward Times is spotlighting Black Houstonians who have made their mark in the film industry. One of those luminaries is screenwriter and businesswoman Shannan E. Johnson.

A Houston native, Johnson attended Burbank Elementary (off Tidwell), where she was inspired by a writing assignment from her third-grade teacher, Mrs. Jones. “After spending a paragraph or so describing a blade of grass – it’s color, texture, smell – Mrs. Jones told me I should be a writer,” Johnson recalls. “And because teachers are like gods to young, impressionable minds, I agreed.” At just eight years old, Shannan Johnson had found her career path.

She was further inspired in college, when her mother sent her an Essence magazine article about a Black female TV writer. It was, she realized, exactly what she wanted to be. She went on to graduate from Texas A&M University with a B.A. in both English and journalism.

She moved to L.A. after graduation “with whatever fit in my Chevy Cavalier,” she later shared. Subsequently, she enrolled at film school at Florida A&M University. Johnson was one of only two women — and the only Black student — in the MFA writers’ program. And once again, a teacher impacted her journey: during a writers’ group session, one instructor asked, in essence: “How are you so good at helping others out of their writing holes but you can’t do it for yourself?”

What could’ve been hurtful commentary instead inspired Johnson to take a new path. “I decided post-Film School to go into development instead of the traditional writer’s route of begging to be an assistant then groveling to get an episode then praying to continue to be staffed,” she said. “I entered the Entertainment Associate’s Program at NBCUniversal and became a junior creative executive at The Syfy Channel.” There, she worked with writers and producers on shows like “Haven” and “Being Human.”

After nearly two years, she quit and joined a dance company in D.C. She traveled the world as a performance artist, journeying to 48 states and 19 countries. Johnson even booked some Broadway tours. But her love for writing never waned: during her travels, she started her company The Professional Pen as a “side hustle,” offering services for screen writers to help them with their craft.

After eight years of dancing and performing, Johnson returned to L.A. with the intent to become an executive again — but with no job and no place to live. Though she applied for over 100 jobs, she only got offers for unpaid internships. So she decided, once again, to chart her own path.

In 2019, Shannan Johnson turned her “side hustle” into a full-fledged consultancy. The Professional Pen offers writers a number of services: development notes (for writers at all levels), a membership community (including courses, workshops, etc.), mentorship (guiding writers from idea to pitch), and script development labs (for established writers). Services also include logline reviews, screenplay analysis, rewrites and proofreading/formatting.

“The Professional Pen offers services for creatives who tell stories for the screen,” Johnson says. “I believe if you develop the writer, the content will come. So my services and feedback are writer-centered. I give detailed notes to help the writer understand their story problems so that they cannot only fix them in this screenplay but will see the problems as they arise in future scripts and be able to solve them themselves.”

In addition to helping other writers, Johnson is also making her mark as a creator in her own right. “I am a screenwriter who specializes in coming-of-age stories about people of color and how trauma can present itself when unrecognized, therefore unhealed,” she says. “As a script consultant, I specialize in structure and creating three-dimensional characters. So when Isaac Yowman of IYO Visuals contacted me in 2018 to help pen the virtual tribute to DJ Screw that is now in development as a biopic with Sony, I jumped at the chance to understand the Screwed Up Click on a human level in order to share their stories.”

Johnson and Yowman co-wrote the screenplay for “All Screwed Up,” a visual tribute to the legendary Houston hip-hop producer and DJ. The project allowed Johnson to center Black Houstonians’ stories. “Houston is already on the map because of creatives like Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad, Beyoncé and DJ Screw,” she said. “I’m proud to be at the forefront of telling our stories for the screen, and I appreciate all of the support I’m receiving from the community.”