Behind the Takeover: Jack Freeman Speaks About the Importance of Bun B’s Rodeo Showcases

Three years ago, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo took place in Houston after taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The goal of the organization was to get people back out to NRG Park and get the crowds back to pre-pandemic levels. One of the people they reached out to in order to help accomplish this goal was Bernard “Bun-B” Freeman. They tapped the UGK member to takeover Heritage night and he did so with the Houston Takeover, a sold-out event which brought out Houston All-Stars to perform for the 75,000 that packed NRG arena. Since then, he has hosted two more sold-out events for the Rodeo with the Southern Takeover and the All-American takeover. His latest event brought the likes of Nelly, Eve, Rick Ross, The Yin Yang Twins and Drake to NRG park sending ticket resale prices soaring and having the rodeo nickname Bun the “King of the Rodeo.” Since that first show, Houston’s own Jack Freeman has been part of the group providing the background music and vocals for the artists. Follow the singer online and you can see him getting set up for performances, getting the awe inspiring view of the 75,000 in the stadium, or even stepping up to rap Trinidad James verse during an impromptu dress rehearsal. If you have gotten a chance to see the show live, then you can recognize that it takes a lot to keep the fast pace show moving and everything is held together by the band. Getting multiple individual artists together like this might be a daunting task but the band keeps it all together. Freeman, who just released his third full studio album, Nina, sits down and speaks with us about what it has been like working on the Takeover showcase for the last three years.

Forward Times: This is the third year you have worked with Bun B and the team. What all goes into setting up an event like the takeover?

Jack Freeman: We’re having about six or seven rehearsals over the span of two weeks. The band is fleshing out songs, intros, and outros and getting everybody’s music. The last rehearsal we go to a location where everybody comes. This can be affected by proximity and schedules so, for example, Erykah Badu wasn’t able to meet with everybody in rehearsal. The first year with the Houston Takeover basically everyone was there. Then the day of the show we are there from ten in the morning until the show. When you see us at showtime, just know we’ve been there all day.

FT: From that first show would you say it has gotten easier? This being y’alls third year, what are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen?

JF: I’ve done a billion shows as a solo artist, so I really get a chance to sit back and enjoy everything when I’m singing backup. We’ve also got some new singers with us because some of our people are on tour with Scarface. We are really trying to help them as well because there is an initial shock when performing in front of 75,000 people. The sheer noise, alone, is something you have to get over. It’s crazy but once you get started, it’s fun. You just tune the noise out using your monitors and just go. We’re all having fun. You can see it in Bun. I’ve seen him do this kind of showcase before and when you see him on stage you are seeing him just having a good time.

FT: For artists coming in that have never experienced the rodeo, how do you even describe it for them?

JF: Picture a rodeo, or what you think a rodeo is first. Now put everything you thought went with a rodeo in a stadium. Then add a bunch of tents outside of the stadium where people are just cooking. Multiple tents, with lots of different types of food and alcohol, and each tent has its own DJ. That’s how the rodeo starts with the cookout for three days. Then after that three days there are twenty one days of rodeo and a carnival. A real carnival with all of the rides, turkey legs, and deep fried foods you could want. And if you can get tired of all of that, you can go into NRG arena and look at the animals. They got gotdamn llamas in there [laughs]. You can go buy animals. You an go by a cow and they will chop it up into whatever cuts you want and have it delivered to your doorstep. Then, each night 75,000 people file into the stadium to watch bull riding, cow roping, kids riding sheep, horse racing, and more. And then..after all that…for 21 days…there’s a concert featuring 21 different artists. A huge concert for at least an hour each night. It is the longest running most glorified music festival that there will ever be.

FT: Do you think people should start looking at the rodeo as a music festival?

JF: Coachella does not last 21 days. If you are somebody in this industry that can garner around 75,000 people and you are asked to do the rodeo, you should do it. If you get a call from an artist like Bun who asks you to come through and do two or three songs, and it fits your schedule, there is no reason to say no to performing in front of an audience this size. You can show yourself in front of a whole new audience.

FT: What goes into picking songs for an audience like this? Especially for this show where each artist might only get two or three songs?

JF: The hits. But it’s funny. We were going through the rehearsal with Nelly and he was asking should he really do “Over and Over.” He kept saying, “I’ll do whatever y’all want me to do but do you think I should do the whole song?” Bun looked at him and said “They are going to go crazy.” Bun was right. They went crazy. That song never really did anything for me when it came out but it was Nelly’s country crossover. Getting a chance to see him perform that song on that stage…you’re never going to see anything like that again.

FT: Three years ago, the rodeo returned after COVID and you got the call to be apart of the Houston Takeover. Did you see it getting to the level it is now? The rodeo announcer came on and called Bun B of UGK the “King of the Rodeo.”

JF: Yes [laughs]. I started making music in 2009 but didn’t really start doing anything with Bun until 2012. I would see him places and gradually a head nod turned into a handshake turned into a greeting. I came up during the blog era. Aritsts like Schoolboy Q, Mac Miller, Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar were making their way down to Houston. I would be opening shows with The Nice Guys and you would see Paul or Slim or others coming to support. No matter the show, though, Bun B was there every time. In the crowd or backstage. He has earned that king of the rodeo title because he is a relationship guy. He can go anywhere in the country and he’s good. He takes care of his people. He makes sure we’re paid properly. He reaches out.

FT: How important was the rodeo to you growing up?

JF: My first concert was at the rodeo: Earth, Wind, and Fire. Since then I’ve seen Luther Vandross, Smokie Robinson, LL Cool J, Destiny’s Child. Now watching Bun and the way he rolled out the show is genius. Starting with Houston, then the South, and now America. He could do another American Takeover just based on the sheer number of artists that exist.

FT: How do you feel Bun B’s showcase is changing the perspective of the rodeo for people outside of Houston?

JF: He’s got resale tickets for the rodeo selling at $1,500. I have people that support me that are flying in town to watch the performance. People from outside of Texas that didn’t really know what it all was about are coming to Houston to see what is going on. It’s amazing. It’s insane. And it’s all different types of people. The rodeo is diverse. We are all there. Asian, African, Hispanic, White…all of the cultures are there…dressed like cowboys. It’s hard to wrap your mind around until you get here. You may feel a type of way about dressing like a cowboy until you get here and everyone is dressed up. [laughs] Now you’re trying to buy a hat so you can fit in. Now you stopping by the souvenir shop.

FT: You are no stranger to performing, as you are a solo artist yourself. Now that the showcase is over what more can we expect from you?

JF: We just released Nina and from here on out until next year that’s what you’re going to be seeing from me. It’s going to be all Nina. I have Bryan-Michael Cox behind me on this one. Having a guy like that in your corner is invaluable. We just want people to understand that we are making music that is here to stay. We haven’t even really begun the promotion so just know there is going to be a lot more that we will be doing with this album.