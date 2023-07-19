Bel Furniture and Trae tha Truth Give Back to Texas Families in Need

ABOVE: Trae Tha Truth and Martha Menefield

Houston-based furniture retailer, Bel Furniture, and renowned Rap Artist and community activist, Trae tha Truth, are continuing their impactful tradition of giving back to Texas families in need. This summer, Bel Furniture and Trae tha Truth have already surprised two deserving families with complete room makeovers as part of their ongoing charitable initiative. Two more full room furniture giveaways are scheduled for this week on Wednesday and Thursday, further spreading joy and hope in the community.

For years, the powerful partnership between Trae tha Truth and Bel Furniture has touched the lives of numerous families across Texas. The recipients were filled with gratitude as Trae tha Truth and Bel Furniture transformed their living spaces, providing them with new bedroom sets, dining sets, coffee table sets, reclining living room sets, and foyer console tables.

This incredible initiative showcases Bel Furniture and Trae tha Truth’s unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact within their community and beyond. As a family-owned business deeply rooted in Texas, Bel Furniture has a longstanding history of giving back and supporting local families. Trae tha Truth, a true Houston icon, has dedicated himself to improving the lives of those around him and remains a pivotal partner in this philanthropic endeavor.

“We take immense pride in our partnership with Trae tha Truth to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Texas families,” said Sid Mollai, CEO of Bel Furniture. “Trae’s boundless compassion and generosity inspire us all. Working alongside him has been a privilege, as he continues to touch and uplift the lives of countless individuals,” said Nazila Mollai, Community Manager of Bel Furniture.

Bel Furniture and Trae tha Truth are committed to their mission of creating a positive impact, one family at a time. Stay updated on their heartwarming efforts and learn more about their ongoing initiatives by visiting Bel Furniture’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/belfurniture). Together, they are making a significant difference in the lives of deserving families across Texas.