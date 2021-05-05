Benjamin L. Crump to Deliver Texas Southern University’s Commencement Address

The graduates of the Spring 2021 class of Texas Southern University (TSU) will receive what is sure to be a powerful and moving Spring 2021 Commencement address from renowned civil rights attorney and author Benjamin L. Crump. The ceremonies will take place at 8:30 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Alexander Durley Stadium.

Crump is the founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law and has established himself as one of the nation’s foremost lawyers, civil rights leaders and advocates for social justice. Crump’s tireless advocacy has led to legislation preventing excessive force and developing implicit bias training and policies. He has represented families in several high-profile civil rights cases including, Third Ward native George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown as well as the residents of Flint, Michigan, who were affected by the Flint River’s poisonous water. Crump also represented nine of the 13 Black women who were victims in the Holtzclaw Oklahoma City Police rape case in 2015 and worked on the precedent-setting U.S. Supreme Court case involving excessive police force against Houstonian Robbie Tolan in 2008.

Crump is the oldest of nine siblings and attended South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida. After graduating from high school in 1987, he attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, where he received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1992. Crump received a Juris Doctor (JD) degree also at Florida State University in 1995. He is the author of Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People and he is also a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., where he currently serves on the Supreme Council as Grand Counselor.