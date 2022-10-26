Beyoncé Announces “RENAISSANCE” World Tour at Wearable Art Gala

As one of (if not the most) requested album at bars and discotheques worldwide, Beyoncé’s newest project RENAISSANCE (also known as Act I) is just begging for a massive arena stage to grace. It seems the Queen is giving fans just that, as recent leaks from the Wearable Art Gala suggest that she will embark on a world tour for the album in the summer of 2023. This follows earlier rumors that Beyoncé was booking stadiums for the tour.

During the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on October 22nd, an attendee was able to snap pictures of an auction item related to the upcoming tour. Details show that the winner will receive two first class plane tickets and concert tickets to the city of their choice, as well as three nights at a Marriott property. The package is valued at $20,000, but its most eye-catching offering might be priceless to some fans: a guided backstage experience with Miss Carter’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

At the time of writing this article, there’s been no official tour announcement, whether it comes to dates, cities, ticket prices, supporting acts… nothing. However, fans have the option to know as soon as something does come out. The Houston native’s website has a sign-up feature where fans can put in their phone number or email address for the latest updates from her camp.

Needless to say, we’d recommend signing up for that updates list; these tickets will probably sell like crazy. As she leads Soul Train nominations this year, it looks like she’s gearing up to make her victory lap on stage, whether it’s in front of fans or fellow artists.