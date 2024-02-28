Beyoncé Makes (Black) History, Stuns Country World

ABOVE: Beyoncé

Beyoncé has added yet another milestone in her highlight-filled career — and made Black History in the process.

During the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, the Houston native released two new singles: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” Both singles are from her forthcoming album Renaissance: Act II, a country album set for release on March 29. On Feb. 20, word broke that “Texas Hold ‘Em” had hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — making Beyoncé the first Black woman ever to top that chart.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé is also the first woman to hit No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts since those lists first began in 1958. (She joins Justin Bieber, Morgan Wallen, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles as the only artists to top both charts.) She’s had 10 R&B/Hip-Hop chart-toppers, most recently “Break My Soul” in 2022. All told, she’s scored number-one singles on nine separate charts, which combine streaming numbers with sales and radio airplay in the United States.

Those hits have come in a variety of genres: standalone R&B (“Drunk in Love,” “7/11”), rap (“Savage,” her Grammy-winning collaboration with rapper and fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion, dance (“Break My Soul”) and the mainstream Billboard Hot 100 (“Crazy in Love,” among others). According to Business Insider, she’s also topped the Hot Latin Songs chart (via a 2017 remix of “Mi Gente,” with J. Balvin and Willy William). And when she reunited with Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for Williams’ 2014 single “Say Yes,” it vaulted to number one on the Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Moreover, Beyoncé’s success has sparked a conversation about country music and its often-fraught relationship with race. Black people have contributed to the development of the genre: NPR reminded readers last year that the banjo came to America from West Africa, brought by slaves and their children. This instrument — a cornerstone of country and bluegrass — was brought here by Black people. (Notably, “Texas Hold ‘Em” begins with a banjo riff by renowned folk musician Rhiannon Giddens, a Black woman who won the Pulitzer Prize for Music last year.) And Black musicians collaborated with White artists on early country recording sessions: historian Charles Huber has documented at least 22 such sessions from 1924-1932.

Still, Black country artists have faced obstacles galore. Charley Pride (who became the first Black artist to have a No. 1 country record with “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” in 1971) had trouble at first finding a label that would sign him. And singer Mickey Guyton (the first Black woman nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance, for her stirring ballad “Black Like Me”) has spoken out against discrimination in her industry.

“I was called the N-word at shows before. I’ve had to sing in front of the Confederate flag,” the Arlington, Texas native said in a 2020 interview with Apple Music. She also decried “the discrimination against women in country music — not just Black women, but White women.” Her song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” was co-written with Canadian country artists Victoria Banks , Emma-Lee and Karen Kosowski, “three other women that are some of the most talented women, I think, in the world, that are still being shut out of writers’ rooms because they are women.” Guyton has also spoken in the past of being told her songs were “too pop” or “not country enough.”

Not even Beyoncé has escaped such criticism from the country music world. When she took the stage at the 2016 Country Music Awards to perform her song “Daddy Lessons” alongside the (Dixie) Chicks, there was backlash: one country fan opined that Beyonce “ isn’t even what country represents .” And just last week, after listener Justin McGowan requested that the Oklahoma country radio station KYKC play “Texas Hold ‘Em,” station manager Roger Harris emailed Mr. McGowan back with a concise rejection: “We do not play Beyoncé at KYKC as we are a country music station.”

That email ignited a firestorm. McGowan put a screenshot of the message on social media, tagging a Beyoncé fan group in a post that drew 3.4 million views on X (Twitter) and sparked conversations on Reddit and TikTok. “This is absolutely ridiculous and racist,” McGowan wrote, urging people to email the station and request the song. They did. The station was bombarded by angry calls and emails, until they finally relented and played “Texas Hold ‘Em.” “We haven’t played her on our country station because she’s not a country artist,” Harris explained. “Well, I guess now she wants to be, and we’re all for it.”

And clearly, so are the listeners: at press time Monday morning (Feb. 26), word broke that “Texas Hold ‘Em” just hit No. 1 in the UK — Beyonce’s first number-one hit there in 14 years.