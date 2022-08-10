Beyoncé Makes HERstory Again as Renaissance Lands No. 1 Spot on Billboard Charts

Though it’s only been a little over a week since Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance, the long-awaited project has already further cemented Queen Bey’s status in HERstory as it’s landed at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

With this feat, the “Alien Superstar” singer becomes the first female artist to have all seven of her solo albums debut in the highly coveted spot, according to Pitchfork. Renaissance follows in the footsteps of Lemonade, Beyoncé, and 4, most recently and has earned “332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies.”

And that’s not all! As previously reported by The Root, over the weekend, Yoncé dropped yet another remix to her hit single “Break My Soul”—this time, featuring the one and only Madonna. Aptly titled “The Queens Remix,” the new song features Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” mixed with Bey’s vocals in a way that only she can.

The “Cuff It” singer also paid homage to several Black women HERstory makers including Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson, Tierra Whack, Missy Elliot, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Grace Jones, Sade, Jill Scott, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and the late Aaliyah.

This track comes just days after Bey dropped a four-track EP featuring additional remixes to “Break My Soul” from the Black-Eyed Peas’ will.i.am, DJ Honey Dijon, DJ Terry Hunter, and DJ Nita Aviance.

Though her excellence should come as a surprise to no one, Beyoncé’s constant ability to evolve is why she has remained at the very top of her game for her storied career. Through her vision she continues to show why she deserves the title of “Queen” project after project. If you haven’t listened to Renaissance yet, do yourself a favor and stream it now.