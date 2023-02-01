Beyoncé Returns to The Stage for An Epic Performance in Dubai

ABOVE: Beyoncé returns to the stage for an epic performance at Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal

In a spectacular live performance, Beyoncé recently hit the stage for the first time in four years. The show was held to commemorate the grand reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal.

Styled by her cousin and frequent collaborator KJ Moody, Queen Bey wore vibrant bejeweled dresses as she performed remixed medleys of some of her greatest hits such as “Drunk in Love,” “Beautiful Liar” and “Countdown.” Bey even brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, to perform “Brown Skin Girl.”

Although the show had a “strict no phones” policy, several videos were leaked and surfaced across social media for those at home to revel in delight.

Beyoncé’s entertainment company Parkwood hosted various luminaries to participate in the celebratory occasion, such as the mega fashion stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, her musical mentees Chloe and Halle Bailey, Real Housewives of Dubai co-stars Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan, singer Bree Runway, rapper DDG, Sabrina Elba, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright.

Atlantis The Royal is a $1.4 billion luxury hotel and residential project, located on the outer ring of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Beyoncé was paid a reported $24 million for the night.

One of the first guests to be hosted at the Atlantis Royal, Beyonće’s home for the duration of her stay was the extravagant ‘Royal Mansion.’ Just in case you are tempted to live life Queen Bey size, just know that a night at the suite will cost you a little over $100,000. The ultra-modern two-level four-bedroom white and gold-hued penthouse comes with a private foyer, 12-seat dining room, entertainment room, swimming pool, and private terraces overlooking Dubai’s sweeping skyline.