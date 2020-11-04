Beyoncé Reveals Her Favorite Texas Food in British Vogue — and it’s from a Famed Houston-based Chain

In a cover story for British Vogue’s Dec. 2020 issue, Beyoncé revealed that her favorite Texas food was … Cajun seafood from Pappadeaux, the famous Houston-based restaurant chain.

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of the magazine, conducted the interview. After questions about fashion, her work, how this year has changed her and what she’s done to help the community, Enninful had to ask: What is Queen B’s favorite “Texan delicacy”?

Beyoncé admitted it was difficult to decide: “It’s good eating in Texas!”

But her first answer was the seafood at Pappadeaux, the Cajun chain from the Pappas restaurant empire. She also gave a shoutout to other great eats from the state, like Mexican food, soul food and Texas barbecue, which she called “mmmm.”

Beyoncé ate soul food after church every Sunday, she says, and she loves candied yams with oxtail and macaroni.

The artist also spoke about her community work during the pandemic.

“I was able to work with my Church in Houston, Texas, my mother and Jack Dorsey [CEO of Twitter] to set up testing for a lot of Houstonians, especially those in economically challenged areas, who more than likely had no access to testing at the time,” Beyoncé said in the Vogue interview. “I worked with a local hospital in Houston, supported them with supplies and whatever they needed to best treat those infected.”