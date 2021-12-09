Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, in Collaboration with adidas, presents ‘Halls of Ivy’

Legacies and Houston connections run deep in the new adidas x IVY PARK: HALLS of IVY collaborative collection promotional video.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in adidas x IVY PARK: HALLS of IVY

You will see the familiar faces of Beyoncé and James Harden. You will also see a few faces that look familiar because of how much they favor their celebrity parents. In the one minute and thirty-one second video, Beyoncé features Natalia Bryant. Natalia is an IMG model, a USC student and the daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. Another couple of faces that might make you do a double take are Ava and Deacon Phillippe who are the children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. In all honesty Reese really said copy and paste. To round out the legacies Beyoncé features two of her own children, Blue Ivy, who is a seasoned vet, and her little sister Rumi who made her editorial debut.

Ava Phillippe

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Natalia Bryant and Blue Ivy Carter in adidas x IVY PARK: HALLS of IVY

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Deacon Phillippe

Jalen Green

James Harden

Natalia Bryant in adidas x IVY PARK: HALLS of IVY Image captures courtesy of HALL of IVY promotional video via YouTube.com and adidas website.

While Harden has a Houston connection with his Rockets tenure, he is also contracted under adidas as the face of their NBA campaign. Ahead of this year’s NBA draft adidas announced that they had signed Jalen Green, who at the time was a projected top-five pick. Green ended up getting drafted #2 overall by the Houston Rockets and thus was granted screen time on Beyoncé’s project.

The Rockets had been in a bit of a slump prior to this collaboration hitting the web. Now they are on a winning streak. I’m not saying the two are related but I’m also not saying that they aren’t. Truly, anything is possible on Beyoncé’s internet.

The clothing line is set to drop December 9th. The line is described as being “crafted with every shape and person in mind, the HALLS of IVY collaborative collection features silhouettes for all genders, with sizes ranging from [XS] to [4X].” To aid everyone in finding their own style the “adidas x IVY PARK collection features inclusive styles that are as versatile as the people who wear them. From loose fits to tight fits that accentuate the curves, there’s a style for everyone.” There are Women’s, Men’s, and Gender-Neutral fits available.

They also have kid sizes available from [2T] to [XL].

Look out for the line to drop Dec. 9th. at 2pm EST.