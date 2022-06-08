Biden-Harris Administration Announces the First Session of the White House Internship Program: Administration Will Pay Interns for the First Time in History

President Biden and Vice President Harris have announced the launch of the White House Internship Program and that, for the first time in history, White House interns will be paid. The first session will commence in Fall 2022.

“Too often, unpaid federal internships have been a barrier to hardworking and talented students and professionals, preventing them from contributing their talents and skills to the country and holding them back from federal career advancement opportunities,” administration officials wrote in an emailed release.

“This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House – and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government – reflect the diversity of America.”

According to the release, the funds for paying interns come from bipartisan legislation that the President was proud to sign earlier this year.

The funding provides for paid internships across the Executive Office of the President.

Interns participating in the White House Internship Program will support the White House Office and the Office of the Vice President.

The White House Internship Program is a public service leadership and development program that provides emerging leaders with an opportunity to gain valuable skills while supporting the work of the White House and furthering the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration, officials wrote.

Interested candidates can find the Program’s online application at WH.gov/intern. The website also features additional information about the Program, including a “Frequently Asked Questions” section. The application for the Fall 2022 session opened on June 6 and closes on Friday, June 24.

Each year, leaders from around the country participate in the White House Internship Program to dedicate their time, energy, and experience to serve the country through public service.

The Fall 2022 session will be hosted in-person on the White House campus.

Program leadership will continue to monitor the public health landscape related to COVID-19 and will adapt the Program’s approach to ensure a safe and healthy work environment. All interns will be required to attest to their vaccination status and must adhere to any White House COVID-19 protocols.

The Fall 2022 session will be a 14-week program, beginning on Monday, September 12 and ending on Friday, December 16. Selected applicants will be notified the week of August 8.

Program participants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years or older before the first day of the Program, and meet at least one of the three following criteria:

Currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two- to four-year institution)

Graduated from an accredited undergraduate or graduate program at a college, community college, or university (two- to four-year institution) no more than two years prior to the first day of the Program

A veteran of the United States Armed Forces who possesses a high school diploma or its equivalent and has served on active duty, for any length of time, no more than two years prior to the first day of the Program

“President Biden and Vice President Harris have committed to building an Administration that looks like America, believing that qualified people from every background and walk of life should have equal opportunity to serve our Nation,” administration officials stated. “That commitment is reflected in each White House Internship Program class, and all who are interested and meet the established criteria are highly encouraged to apply.”

The White House Internship Program application and additional information about the Program can be found at WH.gov/intern.

Prospective candidates with questions about the Program, as well as college/university administrators, faculty, campus leadership, and others interested in more information to share with their communities can reach out to the White House Internship Program team at internship@who.eop.gov.