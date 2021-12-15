Big 2nd Quarter Moves LSU Past TSU

Four players scored in double figures for TSU but a big second quarter by LSU was the difference as they fell in a non-conference contest Sunday afternoon at the Maravich Assembly Center.

TSU came out the gates clicking as they were tied at 8-all with LSU fueled behind three-pointers from Shalexxus Aaron and Andriana Avent. LSU would counter with a 7-0 run to move ahead 15-8 but TSU would close out the quarter by forcing three turnovers while outscoring LSU 8-3 for a 18-16 deficit.

After a solid first quarter, the tide would turn as TSU missed its first seven shots and committed three turnovers while LSU went 5-for-8 from the field and extended its lead to 29-16. TSU would find the scoreboard for the first time in the quarter after a three-pointer from Alisa Knight followed by Jada Perry’s basket with 4:38 left to remain within 10. However, turnovers would haunt TSU down the stretch as LSU went 8-for-11 over the final 4:23 which sparked an 18-3 run and a 49-24 halftime lead.

The third quarter was a mirror of the second as TSU went four minutes before scoring its first basket. By the time the Tigers found the scoreboard, LSU would lead by 30-plus points as TSU wouldn’t recover from the deficit the remainder of the way.

Jala Buster led TSU with 13 points while Aaron added 11. Ataiya Bridges and Jada Perry scored 10 each followed by five rebounds and three blocks from Amaz Carmichael.

TSU is back in action on Thursday at UCLA for a 9 p.m. tip-off.