Billy Porter Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Billy Porter, the larger-than-life singer, activist, Tony, Grammy, and EMMY award winning actor has received the ultimate dedication in Hollywood- a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Porter, most known for his role as the over-the-top emcee in hit television show Pose, was present for the star’s dedication on last Thursday in Hollywood, California. The ceremony was livestreamed so fans could take part in the monumental honoring.

Guest speakers included Porter’s sister, Mary Martha Ford, and his manager Bill Butler. A star-studded supporting cast was in the audience, to include singer Ledisi and actress Tracie Thoms.

“We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone wanting more!” stated Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. “Billy is known for his amazing attire, and I cannot wait to see what he will be wearing on his special day,” she added.

Porter donned an all-white ensemble with sky-high platform heels, puffy sleeves, and a mixture of jewelry. His hair was braided into a low bun; He looked fabulous as only he could look!

Born in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Porter is a graduate of the professional program in screenwriting at UCLA, and an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama.

His portrayal of Pray Tell on FX’s Pose earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series, as well as Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice Award, and Television Critics Association Nominees.

He most recently earned a third Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for this role. He was also the recipient of the Dorian Award for TV Performance of the Year from GALECA: the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, as well as nominated for a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actor.

Porter’s sister spoke beautiful words for him from their mother and herself.

“You are special. What’s happening for you is like witnessing a miracle. Little Black kids from Pittsburgh rarely have access to such grandeur. Little black, gay kids from Pittsburgh and beyond are so far away from any influences they can behold…until now. You affirm them. You are to them what you needed someone to be for you,” said Ford reading from a statement.

“Billy, you are deserving of everything that comes your way. All of it!”

December 1 is now declared as ‘Billy Porter Day’ in Hollywood. December 1 is also World AIDS Day; Porter revealed in 2021 that he was HIV positive.

After friends and family shared positive words about Billy and what he means to them, it was time for the honoree to speak.

“What a very special moment. I just want to start by saying thank you…I have a lot of people here who have been in my corner,” said Porter. “I’m just so blessed and grateful to be here.”

“I’ve heard a lot of things in my life. You’re too Black, too gay, too loud, too extra. Homosexuality is an abomination, you will never be blessed…well, we know that’s a lie.”

After giving a touching speech, Porter was led to the sidewalk where his star was unveiled.

Porter’s star is located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard near the Pantages Theatre.