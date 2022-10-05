Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner

The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!

Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration.

The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10 p.m. every day at Emancipation Park, located at 3018 Emancipation Ave. in Houston’s historic Third Ward community.

People from all over the Greater Houston area will have the opportunity to experience business, networking, and cultural programming throughout the weekend that highlights and celebrate Houston’s vibrant African American community and Black culture.

This year, the Black Heritage Fest is being presented by the Southeast Management District and will be an extensive cultural experience that promotes diversity and cultural sensitivity filled with community social responsibility. The Black Heritage Fest will also honor local giants, feature local artists, guest speakers, exhibits, poets, crafts people and will culminate with legends of the music industry, such as Eric Benet and Elle Varner.

The Black Heritage Fest is in partnership with numerous community organizations and corporate partners including Southeast Management District as the title sponsor, and is supported by the Forward Times, City of Houston, Houston Arts Alliance, H-E-B, Urban League Guild, The Principle Partnering Group LLC, Tilman Fertitta School of Medicine, University of Houston, and Kroger.

So, please bring your lawn chairs and get your tickets online. Kids under 8 are free, but to get your tickets, please visit https://houstonblackheritagefest.com/.