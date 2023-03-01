Black Woman-Owned Nonprofit Business, Hoodies4Healing Receives P&E of Texas Award for Impacting Houston’s Underserved

BLESSTIES Boutique founder RoseMary Tucker recently took center stage to receive the Top 50 Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs (P&E) of Texas Award. Ms. Tucker shares this cherished token of appreciation with her dedicated, power-packed team which supports her faith-based ministry in service to the needy. Their consistent, steadfast assistance is truly a blessing that makes it possible for Hoodies4Healing to feed the masses.

This glamorous black-tie event was attended by many top-tiered Texas dignitaries including Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner who invited RoseMary to City Hall to discuss the future of Hoodies4Healing. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who is a champion for the community, was present as well. According to the event’s organizers, “Year after year, our group of honorees proves that success is possible for anyone. They show us that the hard work and dedication they have put into their careers and professions is worth it.”

This is the 5th year in a row that the Hoodies4Healing / BLESSTIES Boutique founder was honored with this prestigious award. The much-anticipated event is in its 11th year and took place on February 18, 2023, at the Bayou City Center (9401 Knight Road, Houston, TX).

The dedicated team of Hoodies4Healing is excited to be recognized for the time and energy they are spending serving the unhoused and underserved community. It is truly a labor of love which, by the grace of God, has grown since its inception in November 2020. The number of people served is astounding. From small beginnings, it now has reached over 30,000 plus hungry souls. Keeping pace with this task is only possible through divine intervention.

Hoodies4Healing has never missed a Sunday of serving. They set up dinner tables at 95 North Hamilton St., right across from the Star of Hope (1811 Ruiz St, Houston, TX 77002) in the adjacent parking lot from 8:30-10:30 a.m. They offer spiritual and physical food plus essentials to God’s people. The hearty meals are lovingly prepared and served with kindness and compassion for those less fortunate.

According to honoree Tucker, “Hoodies4Healing’s goal is to become a bigger and better blessing to God’s children, the homeless, to help heal more people, and bring more hope to those who are deeply hurting.”

To make donations and to purchase merchandise such as hoodies or t-shirts that help this worthy cause, please be sure to stop by Blessties Boutique at 18039 Farm to Market Rd. 529 D, Cypress, TX 77433.