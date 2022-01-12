Blair Wins American Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Houston sophomore guard Laila Blair was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference recently announced.

Blair’s standout performance against American opponents Wichita State and Tulsa tabbed her first conference Player of the Week award. Her combined 34 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in the last two games helped the Cougars improve to 9-5, remaining undefeated in conference play thus far this season.

As a freshman, Blair appeared in 24 games and tallied 12 starts. She closed out the season with 2021 WNIT Fort Worth Region All-Tournament team honors and a selection to the 2021 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team. Blair was also named conference Freshman of the Week twice during her first season with the Cougars.