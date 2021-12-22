Blue Triangle Garden Club Celebrates 60th Diamond Anniversary Christmas Tour of Homes

ABOVE: Hazel Tyler Ramsey participates in the Blue Triangle Garden Club 60th Diamond Anniversary tour

The Blue Triangle Garden Club presented their 60th Diamond Anniversary tour virtually, which allows them to not only showcase homes in the MacGregor neighborhood, but also display homes throughout the Greater Houston area.

This year’s tour featured homes in Seabrook, Missouri City, Pearland, Clear Lake, and their home-base in the MacGregor area. The tour featured nine fabulously decorated homes offering a variety of themes. Though each of the homes embraced the Blue Triangle Garden Club’s “A Christmas to Remember” theme, with each of them having its own distinct style and unique appeal, there was absolutely something that appealed to everyone.

Not only did viewers experience the lavish décor of these homes, but they also received tutorials from local stylist Dwight Woodbury of dwoodbury designs, which featured the latest holiday tablescapes. They also got to see chef Mark Holley of Davis Street of Hermann Park present delectable recipes for holiday cocktails and appetizers.

This year’s sponsors were Secrets of the Sistership, Womack Development & Investment Realtors, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Judge Ursula A. Hall, H-E-B, A-Rocket Moving and Storage, Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, Paradise Landscaping, Judge Scott Dollinger, Davis Street at Hermann Park, Noel Furniture, Judge Dedra Davis, and The Divine 9.

Formed in 1937, the Blue Triangle Garden Club was originally an affiliate of the Blue Triangle YWCA, the first chapter of the Young Women’s Christian Association in Houston. Today, the club continues to benefit the Blue Triangle Multi-Cultural Center through its major fundraiser, The Christmas Tour of Homes. The Blue Triangle Garden Club is the oldest African American garden club in the state of Texas and is a federally tax-exempt 501(c)3, non-profit organization. The club is comprised of 32 like-minded women who share a love for beauty and especially, the beauty of a flower.

To find out more about the Blue Triangle Garden Club, follow them at bluetrianglegardenclub.org.

Inside of Hazel Tyler Ramsey’s MacGregor home

