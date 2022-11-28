Boil Water Notice for City Of Houston

Houston, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston’s Main Water System (TX1010013). Earlier today, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday, November 27, at 10:30 am.

As a result of the Boil Water Notice, the public is advised:

*Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

*Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.

*Let it cool before using.

*Individuals without power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.

DETAILS ABOUT RESTORATION ESTIMATES: The City monitored water pressures across the city throughout the day. Water pressure was restored to all customers shortly after the power outage. If you are still experiencing low water pressure, please call 311.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.

For a link to the impacted area: bit.ly/boilwaternoticenov2022