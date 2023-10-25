Brandy Announces First Christmas Album Featuring a Collab with Her Daughter

Brandy has announced her first holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, set for release November 10 via Motown Records. The project is the superstar’s first since 2020’s critically acclaimed B7. Christmas with Brandy sees the genre-defining vocalist delivering classic covers and original holiday material that’s sure to be listened to for years to come.

Renowned for her considerable vocal prowess and emotional delivery, Brandy uses her unique voice to bring a selection of festive classics to life. The influence of Motown is palpable on songs like “Someday At Christmas,” originally sung by Stevie Wonder. Brandy makes this song, and all other covers, her own with her signature vocal runs, which manage to be grounded and steady, yet mellifluous and free flowing.

In Brandy’s capable hands, well-worn seasonal songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” transform into deep, soulful grooves that will move audiences who have been waiting for a contemporary, fresh take on the classics. Elsewhere, Brandy delivers stunning originals that explore the festive season from all angles — from the loved-up “Christmas Party For Two,” which finds her singing “help me undress, oh yes, I’ll be your present just give me your presence,” to the holiday breakup anthem “Feels Different.”

Other highlights from Christmas with Brandy include “Christmas Gift,” which finds Brandy having a rollicking good time with her daughter Sy’Rai. The musical knowledge and emotional intelligence that Brandy has acquired in her decades-long career are very much apparent in her latest musical effort. Christmas with Brandy is a beautiful journey through the ups, downs, and surprising twists that accompany the holiday season.

In addition to the release of the album, Brandy will be showing off her Christmas spirit in spades starring in the Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever! debuting November 16.

Brandy has captivated audiences since her 1994 self-titled debut. That quadruple platinum album was steeped in relatable R&B and served as an introduction to her signature sound. The projects that followed—from 1998’s Never Say Never, which spawned the Grammy-winning hit “The Boy Is Mine,” to 2020’s B7—further cemented her status as the “Vocal Bible” and a genre-defining icon.