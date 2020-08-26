Entertainment

Brandy & Monica to Face Off in a Sure-to-Be Iconic ‘Verzuz’ Showdown

by Chelsea Lenora White
Queue up “The Boy Is Mine”: It’s Brandy vs. Monica in the next Verzuz battle.

“Get ready for the queens!” the official Verzuz Instagram teased Saturday night, with a sleek split image of the singers’ faces.

Brandy and Monica will go head-to-head on Monday, August 31 at 7 p.m. CST on Instagram and Apple Music.

“#History,” Brandy wrote on her account. “Thank you @monicadenise and @verzuztv for making this happen. Let’s celebrate!!!!”

“This will be historical,” Monica agreed with her own post about the upcoming event. “It’s an honor @brandy.”

Monica then encouraged fans to start chiming in with their requests: “What songs would you all like to see us bring to @verzuztv !! Celebrating these catalogs is for the culture with love! From Young Women to Adult Women we’ve been with y’all! Name the songs you love.”

We can’t wait to tune in!

