Breast Cancer Grant Spreads Its Wings

TSU’s citywide mobile and in-clinic breast cancer screening/outreach services launch for women of color

Women of color are now directly benefitting from TSU’s Breast Cancer Screening & Prevention Center’s (BCSPC) $1 million Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) grant. BCSPC recently launched mobile screening services at sites across the Houston region, increasing access and providing health care equity for many who have been underserved in the past.

The grant specifically targets women over the age of 40 and/or less than 40 with genetic or other elevated risk factors for breast cancer.

Last week, KPRC visited a mobile clinic in east Houston’s Denver Harbor community to do a story about the grant and the women who are receiving no-cost mobile mammography examinations, which are provided in partnership with The Rose, the leading non-profit breast health care organization in southeast Texas.

Dr. Veronica Ajewole, BCSPC’s program director/principal investigator, an oncology clinical pharmacist, and an associate professor of pharmacy practice in the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, is excited about the 1,350 women that will ultimately be served throughout the three-year grant, as well as the University’s commitment to expanding the services. TSU BCSPC provides these services through The Rose or in-clinic mammography across Houston Methodist Hospital locations in the greater Houston area with Dr. Polly Niravath, breast oncologist as the co-principal investigator.

“TSU leadership, including President Crumpton-Young, Vice President (of Research & Innovation) Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall, and Senior Associate Vice President Dr. Omonike Olaleye have committed to purchasing the University’s own mobile mammography unit,” said Dr. Ajewole. “The unit is projected to be ready by summer 2023, which will allow us to increase our services and help transform the lives of more women.”

The grant covers a five-county region that includes Harris, Grimes, Matagorda, Walker, and Wharton counties. In addition to the screenings, the grant provides breast cancer prevention education, barrier reduction services such as scheduling services, appointment reminders and transportation assistance, as well as patient navigation services if cancer is detected.

Women interested in receiving services can call 713-313-4424 or email breastcenter@tsu.edu for more information on scheduling no-cost mammograms, breast cancer education, patient navigation or any inquiries about BCSPC programs. Services can also be requested via linktree at https://linktr.ee/TSUBreastcareclinic or by texting TSUBreastcenter to 855-264-9031. BCSPC has a social media presence (@TSUBCSPC) on Twitter and Instagram.