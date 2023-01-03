FeaturedSports

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field During Tonight’s Game

by ThePublisher
by ThePublisher 0 comment

According to CNN, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game.

After being administered CPR on the field, Hamlin was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance, according to the ESPN broadcast.

The game has been temporarily suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter after coaches from both teams met on the field. We are awaiting updates to this story. 

We are praying for a swift recovery, his family and loved ones.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

A Look ‘Black’ On 2022 and How Black...

Climate Mayors Celebrate Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Successful Leadership...

AI System to Predict Patients at Higher Risk...

Op-Ed: Megan Thee Stallion is Owed a Massive...

Houston Texans and Partners Award $400,000 to 15...

City of Houston, Harris County and TxDOT Announce...

Not Worth the Risk: The Unfortunate Cost of...

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore,...

NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T tips off...

COVID-19 Grief: Four Ways to Cope with Loss...