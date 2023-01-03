Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field During Tonight’s Game

According to CNN, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game.

After being administered CPR on the field, Hamlin was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance, according to the ESPN broadcast.

The game has been temporarily suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter after coaches from both teams met on the field. We are awaiting updates to this story.

We are praying for a swift recovery, his family and loved ones.