Bun B Breaks New Attendance Record with All-American Takeover Show at RodeoHouston

ABOVE: Bun B performs at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (Photo by Medron White for Forward Times)

Every year, thousands (if not millions) of people from near and far crowd into NRG Stadium for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, a 20-day extravaganza complete with bull riding, steer-roping, mutton-busting, live music, and wonderful food. This year, a reported 2.5 million people came to the Rodeo, enjoying championship-style barbecue and thrilling live shows from the likes of Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Bun B, 50 Cent, the Jonas Brothers, and more.

Port Arthur native and Houston rap legend Bun B headlined the rodeo on March 12 with his “All-American Takeover”, an expanded version of the hip-hop celebration he first brought to the rodeo in 2022. Crowds packed out NRG Stadium to see him, with a reported show attendance of over 75,000 people.

Crowds inside NRG Stadium cheered as NFL legend Shannon Sharpe first appeared onscreen in an introductory video to bring out Bun B. “Bun, handle your business,” he said. “Do what you do.”

He did. Shortly afterward, Bun took the stage in a black cowboy hat and massive fringed black poncho; emblazoned on the back was UGK, the name of the group he formed with late rapper and record producer Chad Butler (Pimp C). Bun opened his set with a performance of his solo hit “Draped Up” before throwing it back to the video screen.

For the “West Coast” portion of the All-American Takeover, former NFL running back (and Oakland native) Marshawn Lynch introduced California rapper E-40, who thrilled the crowd with “Snap Ya Fingers” and “Tell Me When to Go.” West Coast rapper Too Short took the stage next, electrifying the crowds with his hit “Blow tha Whistle.” The audience, cell phones in hand, raised their voices in unison to yell Too Short’s favorite word.

The next portion of the takeover repped the Midwest. Cedric the Entertainer introduced St. Louis native Nelly, who delivered a brief but high-energy four-song medley of his biggest hits: “E.I.,” “Country Grammar,” the country-tinged ballad “Over and Over,” and his No. 1 smash “Hot in Herre.”

The Roots showed up onscreen to introduce fellow Philadelphia native Eve, who took the stage in head-to-toe black leather, topped by a black cowboy hat. Like Nelly, she thrilled the crowd with live versions of some of her biggest singles: “Tambourine,” “Who’s That Girl?” and her hit collab with singer Gwen Stefani, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” — the first song ever to win the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

‘Lil Jon (who else?) intro’d the Atlanta section of the takeover with the Ying Yang Twins, who ran through a quick-fire tour of club bangers like “Get Low” and “Whistle While You Twerk.” DJ Khaled introduced Florida native and rapper Rick Ross, who drew a huge crowd response with his anthemic hit “Hustlin’.”

Soon, the Gulf Coast part of the takeover began. Scarface introduced a Bay City, TX native known as That Mexican OT (Outta Texas), who paid homage to Tejano rodeo roots in all-white cowboy attire while performing “Cowboy Killer” and “Johnny Dang.” Soon, all eyes were on the field outside the stage as a caravan of slab cars (complete wit “swangas”) emerged. Inside one vehicle was Houston rap legend Slim Thug; Lil’ Keke got out of a black Cadillac as Bun B took the mic for his song “Get Throwed.”

The mood shifted dramatically afterward. Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham played acoustic guitar on the pensive, mournful tune “One Day.”

“Houston, we dedicate this song to all of our fallen legends and fallen soldiers — and not just the people I love, but the people that love you. If you got somebody you wish was in NRG with you tonight, I want you to light this arena up.” “Somebody put the light up one time for Pimp C for me.” Thousands of cell phone flashlights illuminated the darkness inside NRG, shining like a hundred stars as Bun B paid tribute to those gone too soon.

“Houston, make sure you enjoy yourself to the fullest tonight,” he said, “because one day you here — one day you here — and believe me: the next day you’re gone.”

In 10 seconds, things went from reflective to raucous when Bun introduced Drake. In a burnt orange leather vest with glittery fringe, Drake turned the event into a mini-concert, working a crowd that sang along to every word of “Sicko Mode,” “God’s Plan,” and “Hotline Bling.”

Bun surprised the crowd when he brought out the legendary Darryl McDaniels from Run-DMC for “Bun’s House.” And the takeover ended with everybody back on stage for “International Players Anthem (I Choose You).”