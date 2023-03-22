Bun B Celebrates 50th Birthday with a Surprise Birthday Bash and Sweet Vow Renewal

ABOVE: Bun B and wife, Queenie pictured at vow renewal and surprise birthday party (Photos by Marco Torres/ @MarcoFromHouston)

Bun B is proving that “50” is indeed the Golden Year. The hip-hop legend and restaurateur has had lots to celebrate in recent months. His wildly popular smash burger concept, Trill Burgers won first place in Good Morning America’s “United States of Burgers” competition and also snagged top honors for Best Classic Fair Food at this year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Gold Buckle Foodie Awards. And speaking of the rodeo, the UGK MC once again owned the night this year. Following up a hugely successful rodeo performance (last year’s “Houston Takeover” show), the hip-hop icon coined this year’s concert the “Southern Takeover” and called on some of the biggest living legends in the South, including Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Erykah Badu to share the stage with him.

Fresh off the heels of the rodeo, Bun B celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday, March 19th and the epic event was packed with surprises. For starters, March 19th is also Bun B and his wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls’ wedding anniversary. The Trillionaires celebrated 20 years of marriage and commemorated the occasion by renewing their vows. The Lighthouse Church Pastor Keion Henderson officiated the sweet ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston, as Henderson’s wife, Shaunie, looked on in support and snapped photos with the couple afterward.

After exchanging rings and kisses in front of a small group of friends and family, the couple was whisked away to the upstairs area of the museum where a huge surprise birthday bash awaited Bun. His friends and family were decked out in formal attire for the Black-Tie affair that his wife successfully pulled off. I caught up with Bun near the themed Cîroc bar at the event and he beamed in disbelief. “I just renewed my vows downstairs. Today is me and Queenie’s 20-year anniversary and that’s how she got me here. I had no idea that all of this was going on up here,” he expressed.

Queenie dazzled in a gorgeous floor-length beaded gown and quickly changed into a beautiful one-shouldered black jumpsuit. Bun B has been married to Walls since 2003 and is no stranger to showing her love publicly, even though she is notoriously private.

Bun grabbed the mic at one point to treat his special guests to an energetic performance of his greatest hits while decked out in a custom tuxedo, but not before he made remarks. “Everybody in this room knows that I would not be here in this room tonight if it wasn’t for this woman [referring to Queenie]; and that you wouldn’t be in this room tonight if it wasn’t for this woman. 20 years of marriage and 25 years of commitment and the future is ours, baby,” he said before sharing a kiss with his lovely wife.

The party also honored Hip Hop 50, a three-year-long celebration honoring 50 years of hip hop that concludes this year. Guests toasted with CÎROC Vodka, the official vodka of Hip Hop 50, along with Crown Royal and Don Julio Tequila cocktails, before munching on Bun B’s own Trill Burgers, served exclusively during the festivities.

The lively event, curated by Lasting eMpressions Events, carried on through the night, with DJ Mr. Rogers serving up a playlist of Houston classics into the wee hours, while party guests celebrated 50 fabulous years of Bun B.