Burna Boy, Tems and Rema Bring Afrobeats to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

by Chelsea Lenora White
ABOVE: Musician Tems performs during halftime at the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Rihanna set a high bar for halftime performances at the Super Bowl last weekend, and Burna Boy, Tems and Rema were able to keep the bar elevated at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

The halftime concert during the NBA All-Star game featured three Nigerian artists — Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems and rapper Rema — doing an Afrobeats-themed performance.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 19: Musician Burna Boy performs during halftime at the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Several players were on the court for the performance, including Pascal Siakam and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Burna Boy kicked off the halftime by performing hits “It’s Plenty,” “Alone” and “Last Last.”

“I’m about to take you on a journey to Africa without even going on a plane,” he said before getting into his songs.

Rema came in next to deliver “Calm Down” and “Holiday.” To close things off, Tems sang and danced her way through a medley of her hits “Crazy Tings,” “Free Mind” “Essence” and “Higher.”

Jewel, a Utah native, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game; Post Malone did a medley of “Wow” and “Rockstar” after LeBron James and Antetokounmpo drafted their teams; and Jully Black sang the Canadian national anthem before the game.

