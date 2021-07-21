C-STEM Receives Prestigious Accreditation from International Association for Continuing Education and Training

ABOVE: Dr. Reagan Flowers

The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) recently awarded Houston-based nonprofit C-STEM the prestigious “Accredited Provider” accreditation.

IACET Accredited Providers are the only organizations who are approved to offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The accreditation period extends for five years and includes all programs offered or created during that time.

“C-STEM is proud of our education programs which prepare teachers and professionals each year to deliver critical communication and STEM skills that are needed to compete in today’s world,” said Dr. Reagan Flowers, President, and CEO. “Our accreditation with IACET is a demonstration of our commitment to quality adult education and high standards for all of our programs. We are very pleased to join such a prestigious organization as well as an elite group of organizations that offer excellent continuing education and training programs.”

Since 2002, Dr. Flowers and C-STEM have been providing programs through enriched learning experiences that have impacted over a quarter million students and teachers, reaching more than 500 Pre-K to 12th grade schools nationally and internationally.

The Integrated C-STEM Training Institute offers teachers professional development training that can be essential if they seek methods and strategies to assist with providing students with project-based communication, literacy, and STEM activities and programs.

“We are pleased to recognize and celebrate the achievement of C-STEM as an Accredited Provider,” stated Casandra Blassingame, CEO of IACET. “C-STEM proudly joins nearly 500 organizations around the globe that have matriculated through a rigorous peer-reviewed process by experts in continuing education, thereby ensuring the highest possible standards are met.”

The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a non-profit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET, 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide.

To achieve Accredited Provider accreditation, C-STEM completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of its programs. As a result, CSTEM has pledged its continued compliance with the Standard and is now authorized to use the IACET name and Accredited Provider logo on promotional course material. In addition, C-STEM is linked to the IACET website and recognized as offering the highest quality continuing education and training programs.

For more information on C-STEM, please visit cstem.org or call 713-443-4521. For more information on IACET, please visit www.iacet.org or call 703-763-0705.