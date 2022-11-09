Candace Parker To Be Featured in a New Documentary from ESPN

ESPN has announced that WNBA superstar Candace Parker will be the subject of a new documentary. Joie Jacoby is signed on as director.

The untitled film “is an intimate portrait of Parker, filmed over the past year, pivoting from private, verité moments to personal and professional archival footage.” Also, the documentary will be the first feature film from W. Studios.

Parker expressed her excitement about the release of the upcoming film.

“I’m excited to give people a special inside look into the balance of my life on and off the court,” she said. “I’m thrilled to be the subject of the first feature documentary from W. Studios.”

“We so rarely get to see people for who they are outside of sport when we talk about athletics. Candace is a profoundly gifted athlete, but she’s also a wife and a mom, and with the verité style of the film, we get an authentic glimpse into her life outside of basketball,” added Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30. “She is the perfect subject to launch our first feature film for W. Studios, where we continue to amplify women’s stories. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this film.”

In her illustrious career, Parker won the 2003 and 2004 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second junior and the only woman to receive the award twice. In her collegiate campaign at Tennessee University, she led the team to two consecutive national championships in 2007 and 2008. She was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player both years and was a two-time consensus national player of the year.

In 2016, Parker helped the Sparks to win their first WNBA Finals title since 2002 and led the Chicago Sky to their first title in 2021. Parker has won two WNBA Most Valuable Player Awards (2008, 2013), a WNBA Finals MVP Award (2016), a WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award (2013), two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012), and the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award (2008). She was the first player to win the Rookie of the Year and the Most Valuable Player awards in the same season.

The film is executive produced by ESPN Films and W. Studios.

Film 45 and Baby Hair Productions are producing the documentary.

Further details will be announced at a later date.