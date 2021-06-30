Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at BET Awards

Cardi B is expecting her second child with Offset.

The rapper revealed her pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards Sunday night while onstage with Migos during their performance.

The announcement, broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is the second time Cardi has used live television to confirm she’s pregnant. When the couple’s first child, Kulture, was on the way, Cardi debuted her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. Born on July 10, 2018, Kulture is now almost three years old.

Cardi was nominated for five awards — best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration (“WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion), viewer’s choice award (“WAP” again) and video of the year, twice (for both “WAP” and “Up”) — while Migos had a best group nomination at this year’s BET Awards.