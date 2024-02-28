Cast Shines As HSPVA Explores Harlem’s Heartbeat in “After Midnight” Black History Production

ABOVE: “Peckin” from Kinder HSPVA’s After Midnight performed by (L to R) Gavin Warfield, Sydney

Robertson, Stefan Herrera, Lauren Philpott and Trevon Hector (Photography by Lyle Ross)

They say nothing good happens after 2 AM…but amazing things can happen after midnight.

This year, Kinder HSPVA presented After Midnight for its Black History All-School Musical, based on the 2011 Off-Broadway revue Cotton Club Parade. The show takes place “after midnight” in 1920s Harlem, inside the iconic “Cotton Club” that featured some of the premier jazz musicians and singers of the day — Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Ethel Waters, and Ella Fitzgerald — along with bandleaders like Cab Calloway and Fletcher Henderson. The score contains music by Ellington, plus selections by composers Harold Arlen, Dorothy Fields, and Jimmy McHugh, transporting us into a world of snazzy, jazzy nightlife where you can leave all your worries on the doorstep.

If you want pure entertainment, this musical has it all — solid singing, dazzling dancing, a brilliant band, and luminous lighting, all on a shimmering stage that literally sparkles. What it doesn’t have is a story or plot. There isn’t one. What holds this series of performances together is the poetry of Langston Hughes, poet, novelist and a leader of the Harlem Renaissance — a blossoming of Black art, music, theater and literature that lasted roughly from the late 1910s to the early 1930s. (Director Rozie Curtis calls the revue “a love letter to Duke Ellington and Langston Hughes.”) The poetry is performed by actor (and PVA senior) Jackson Swinton, who plays “The Host” along with Elijah Primas.

The Host is one of the first characters we see; the clarion call of a trumpet is the first sound you hear, as Primas and Swinton remind us of a time when “Harlem’s heartbeat was a drumbeat.” From there, the band breaks out into Duke Ellington’s “Daybreak Express,” then performers Trevon Hector and Gavin Warfield gamely perform an exuberant dance to “Happy as the Day is Long.” Next, Madison Jones, Jayla McDonald and Jermya Sanders gather around an old-school mic to sing a fun, sprightly version of Ted Koehler & Harold Arlen’s “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.”

Comfort Azagidi has one of the show’s early highlights with “Women be Wise,” a cautionary tale that urges women not to speak too highly of a good man. “Women be wise,” she sings. “Keep your mouth shut, and don’t advertise your man.” Azagidi alternates between big, bluesy vocals and hilarious onstage banter as she warns female patrons against singing their man’s praises too highly. “My best girlfriend brought her man to hear me sing,” she tells the crowd. “He was fine, just like she bragged/Now he’s buying my ring.” After cutting up during the bridge — dancing provocatively, flirting with the pianist, slapping the conductor’s backside — Comfort Azagidi belts out the final notes to this sassy, brassy song so convincingly you’d swear she’d been singing at the Cotton Club half her life.

Following that triumph is a visual for the ages: Jackson Swinton, resplendent in a crisp white tuxedo (and tail!) at the top of a magical staircase; with every step he takes, each step lights up in blue. In a cleverly staged version of another Koehler-Arlen tune, he performs “I’ve Got the World on a String” while holding a red balloon. After a dance break and the horn-heavy piece “Braggin’ in Brass,” he’s back at the top of the stairs, this time to introduce our next performer. Frida Ruiz-Berman and Lauryn Palmer sing precise, almost operatic versions of “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love” and “Stormy Weather,” respectively, bookending a sequence highlighted by “Peckin’,” a dance duel between two tuxedoed troupes. And the Host himself learns to dance shortly afterward with “Ain’t it The Truth.”

Dancers Stefan Herrera and Madison Manning deliver one of the night’s dance highlights with “Hottentot,” which starts off as a dance battle between two zoot-suited hoofers but turns into a skillfully done duet. Later, Laura Walls smoothly sings a saucy, sexy shuffle by Harry A. White & Cab Calloway: “Zaz, Zuh, Zaz.” It’s one of the most suggestive songs in the show, and Walls plays it deftly, sashaying and shimmying her way on (and off) stage.

Then the mood shifts substantially with “Creole Love Call,” a gorgeous, wordless Ellington composition, carried by the crystal-clear, silken sopranos of Lark Perry and Shannon Williams. Listening to them effortlessly hit notes higher than the Empire State Building, it’s hard not to think of Mariah Carey’s world-famous whistle register. (We have vocal director Marcus J. Jauregui to thank for these beautiful vocals.) The tone shifts again with another quasi-duet: singers Israel Fox and Ogechi Nwachukwu kick their two-timing boyfriends to the curb in “Go Back to Where You Stayed Last Night.”

The production has so many highlights that describing them all would be a near-impossible task. But After Midnight saves (some of) the best for last: cast, company and band all join forces for a fantastic group dance number on Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).” Not only does the cast execute the complicated choreography beautifully, they genuinely look like they’re having fun. And that combo of joy and skill carries right over to the next number, “Cotton Club Stomp.” Joined now by Primas and Swinton, the whole cast gets in on the fun — and so does the band!

On the full-cast finale “Freeze and Melt,” Primas and Swinton lead a thrilling routine complete with brilliant lighting cues: they say “Freeze!” and the performers pause in place, with ice-blue lights to provide a visual. “Then melt!” they order, and lights shift to warm reds and yellows while everyone (including the horn players!) start to boogie. It’s not only a great showcase for the actors and dancers, but the band, which is treated almost as a character in the show and not just backup for the performers.

In fact, the musicians get their own moments in the final two songs. After playing Fields & McHugh’s “Rockin’ in Rhythm” while the cast takes their bows, the band closes out the show with an instrumental version of Ellington’s classic “Take The A-Train,” earning a standing ovation. It’s deserved: this band (conducted by student leader Troy Liman) was outstanding. But the dances (nimbly choreographed by Courtney D. Jones) and lighting (by Travis Horstmann) were also amazing. (Special thanks to musical director Stephanie Blue for the arrangements and to the costume department — Isabella Aleman, Jasmine Dixon, and Zoe Emery — for the admirably authentic 1920s costumes.) After Midnight flies by in roughly 75 minutes (no intermission or Act II), but its magical memories will linger long after.