Celebrating Clarice Freeman at 101 Years of Age

On August 19, 2021, I attended an Elders’ Meeting at S.H.A.P.E. Community Center. The agenda was filled with comments and encouragement for the elders who were all above 90 years old. The group waited patiently for the 101-year-old woman of God who was recently featured in a national magazine—her name is Clarice Freeman.

You can read the wonderful story on Clarice at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/inspirational-stories/a36597038/lift-every-voice/.

The final quote in the feature article in Good Housekeeping Magazine is:

On How to Live a Long, Happy Life

“Life can slap you down sometimes. But if you take care of yourself, if you have a sense of humor, if you live a good life, if you love yourself, you’re going to be happy. And others are going to see that joy. My advice is to develop a strong spiritual life, choose your friends wisely — and love, just love.”

Mrs. Freeman’s beauty radiated love and peace, as she stood before the Elders with dignity and humility. Those who needed to see what love can do in the life of a person simply watched and were inspired by her wisdom. Mrs. Freeman is as beautiful at 101 years old as she was in the picture with her husband, the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman.

It was a remarkable experience to celebrate her life and to hear her clear, articulate speech as she shared her thoughts with us.

May her anointing permeate our souls so that we, too, can testify how good God is and how the Word preserves us.

There is a scripture that says,

(King James Bible) Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him.

Mrs. Clarice Freeman has put her trust in the Lord, and He has been her shield and protector for 101 years. Praise the Lord!