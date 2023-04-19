Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Historic Julia C. Hester House Providing Programs and Social Services to Fifth Ward Residents

ABOVE: The Atherton Elementary School drumline performs during a celebration of the Julia C. Hester House’s 80th anniversary

Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Julia C. Hester House Executive Director Sherea McKenzie, board members and community members celebrate unveiling a replica of a late John Biggers mural recently painted on the Hester House’s Wellness Center

On Thursday, April 13th, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Julia C. Hester House Executive Director Sherea McKenzie were joined by Julia C. Hester House board members and community members to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Julia C. Hester House as a facility that serves the historic Fifth Ward community.

The Julia C. Hester House (commonly referred to as the Hester House) was started as a settlement house to enhance the quality of life for African Americans in Fifth Ward, by promoting health, education, and welfare of Black residents in the historic community.

Over 100 people attended the celebratory 80th anniversary event.

Julia C. Hester was a longtime Fifth Ward resident and a staple in the community. As a teacher, she was recognized for opening her home to neighborhood youth. She sought to ensure their safety and to educate them. Hester was also a community leader and active volunteer until her death in 1940.

Today, the Julia C. Hester House, which receives much-needed funding from Harris County Precinct One, continues to honor her legacy by providing a safe-haven for youth and promoting education and quality of life for the mostly Black and Brown families living in the area.

“Julia C. Hester House was established as a nonprofit in 1943 to promote the health, education and welfare of Black Fifth Ward residents and provide recreation and entertainment facilities,” said Commissioner Ellis. “The legacy of Black settlement houses lives on in institutions like Hester House. Their place in the history of that movement is often overshadowed, but this institution is a beacon of inspiration.”

In 1941, a bi-racial committee established the Julia C. Hester House as a center to host recreation and entertainment activities for the community. The Hester House was also the first African American organization to receive its seed funding from the Houston Community Chest, which is now the United Way of the Texas Gulf Coast.

In the 1950s and ‘60s, the Hester House was known for hosting sock hops for teens. The community center was originally set to be called the Houston Negro Community Center of Fifth Ward, but before the doors opened, it was renamed after Julia C. Hester.

The Hester House became a nonprofit organization in June 1943. Then located on Lyons Avenue, it provided services for youth, adults, and families. It also operated a childcare center on McGowan Street. After a successful fundraising campaign, the Hester House moved from the rented facility on Lyons and consolidated its services at 2020 Solo Street.

“Standing on the shoulders and commitment of Mrs. Julia C. Hester and other notable Fifth Ward pioneers, I am excited that Hester House continues to thrive and provide vital services to the community,” said Sherea McKenzie, Julia C. Hester House Executive Director. “The staff is to be commended for their diligent efforts to expand and improve services so that Hester House will be a community epicenter for another 80-plus years.”

In 2014, with a grant from the state of Texas and Harris County Precinct One funds, the Hester House added the Wellness Center that includes a gymnasium and an Olympic-size swimming pool. Recently, a replica of a John Biggers mural was painted on the Wellness Center. Attendees at the 80th anniversary celebration also participated in the unveiling of “The Stream Crosses the Path” mural, which is a replica of a painting by world-renowned and Houston-based artist, the late John Biggers. The mural, painted on the outside wall of the Julia C. Hester House’s Wellness Center, is the first in a series of murals that are replicas of famous Biggers’ paintings.

“We had the opportunity to honor John Biggers and officially unveil the first replica mural in this series in partnership with Street Art for Mankind,” said Commissioner Ellis. “Public art has the power to inspire, make change, remind us of our history and unite people for a common cause.”

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, McKenzie, board members, and community leaders officially dedicated the mural at the 80th anniversary celebration.