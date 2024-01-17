Celebrating the Beautiful Life and Legacy of Carolyn Joyce Middleton Hall

Carolyn Joyce Middleton Hall passed away on December 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain disease.

Carolyn was born on January 26, 1946, in Houston, Texas. She was the eldest of four cherished children born to proud parents, the late Mrs. Winnie and Mr. James Middleton, Sr., and was baptized as a child at New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

A native Houstonian and proud Texan, Carolyn spent time in Trinity Gardens, Third Ward, Centerville, Texas, and Montgomery, Texas. She attended J.C. Sanderson Elementary School and graduated from Kashmere Junior-Senior High School. At Kashmere, she was fully engaged as a member of the National Honor Society, Debate Team, Student Council, Swimming Club, The Girl’s Choir, and President of Young Sophisticates. Her engaging, joyful, and warm personality shined through as part of her time in the Drama Club, and she displayed her school spirit as a squadron captain and cheerleader.

Carolyn earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with a minor in History from Texas Southern University. At an early age, she began learning the importance of a strong work ethic while assisting her entrepreneurial parents with their community grocery store (Middleton Food Center), bail bond business, gas station, and real estate investments. Carolyn served as an educator for nearly four decades, having received the designation of Teacher of The Year. She infused her teaching career with a spirit of generosity, empathy, and drive for student achievement at both Law and Wainwright Elementary Schools in the Houston Independent School District. She pursued her entrepreneurial passion for community building as a real estate agent.

Nearly 60 years ago, the stars aligned, when young Carolyn and Anthony William Hall, Jr. met, fell in love, and married. To this union, Ursula Antoinette, and Anthony William, III were born. Their partnership was rooted in family, the pursuit of freedom, justice, and community advancement. Carolyn was enthusiastically committed to all things civic, as well as advancing her husband’s military and political service career. She was his most trusted advisor.

Their union took them through Vietnam, Germany, Washington, D.C., and many other places.

Carolyn’s deep devotion made her the daughter that her mother-in-law, Quintanna Alliniece, never had. Carolyn was warmly embraced by Anthony’s large, extended family (in Cedar Lake) and she embraced them, lovingly, in return. Her family welcomed Anthony and adopted him as their own. Born into a family of farmers, ranchers, union activists and public servants, Carolyn carried on the family tradition of serving others through extensive community service.

Carolyn was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; the Congress of Teachers; the Blue Triangle Garden Club; Jet Set; Jack and Jill of America, Inc.; Grand Court of Calanthe; Ebony Set; A. Philip Randolph Institute; Northeast Cultural Arts Council; National Council of Negro Women, Inc.; the Board of Directors of the Houston YWCA; and the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation. She was past president and longtime member of the Parkwood Drive Civic Club; charter member and former vice president of the Port City Chapter, The Links, Inc.;

and a former member of the White House Conference on Balanced Growth and Economic Development (Carter Administration). Her membership at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church spanned half a century, where she served as an active choir member and in the Family Connection Ministry.

Carolyn lived the mantra “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

More than anything, Carolyn loved her family and oftentimes shared the notable milestones and accomplishments of her children, nieces, and nephews, while also holding them to high standards. Her maternal instincts extended to all the children in her family, whom she treated as her own, insisting that they broaden their horizons and strive for educational excellence. It is a standing joke among them that they have a shared pain associated with having to learn Langston Hughes’ poem “Mother to Son” and Maya Angelou’s works “Phenomenal Woman” and “Still I Rise.”

Carolyn never met a stranger and was the truest of friends. According to her family, when she was for you, she was for you. Her last advocacy battle was to bring attention to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She faced her brain disease with grit and steadfastness. She never complained and always endured with grace.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Middleton, Jr. Her radiant spirit will continue to shine through her loving husband, Anthony, Jr.; cherished legacies, Ursula and Anthony, III; devoted sisters, Barbara Middleton Henderson (Joesph, Sr., deceased) and Toni Middleton Lewis (Dwayne, deceased); sister-in-law Monica Middleton (James, Jr., deceased); nieces and nephews, James Middleton, III “JJ”, Kim Pickens (Arthur), Erika Henderson, Juanice Middleton, Carla Stewart (Johnny), Joseph Henderson, Jr. (Kaylan), Jaime Middleton Lawler (Theodore), Wendy Lewis Armstrong (Vince), Jasmine Middleton, Vernon Lewis, Jr., Victor Lewis, and Janae Middleton; ten great nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and extended family, including Olivia Bonafacia Molina, and her principal, devoted caregiver, Ms. Wendy Beckham.