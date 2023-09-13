Celebrating the Wonderful Life of Weada Pearl Gordon

On April 4, 1926, Weada Pearl Gordon, known affectionately as “Mother”, “Grandmother”, and “GG”, was born Weada Pearl Anderson in Palestine, Texas to the late Obie and Myrtle Anderson. She was the youngest of six children born to this union.

Weada was raised in the Tucker community and attended the Green Bay School System. She was the first person in her family to attend and graduate from college. She graduated from Jarvis Christian College with a bachelor’s degree. After graduating from college, she moved to Houston, Texas.

Weada met the late Washington T. Gordon Sr. riding on the city bus in Houston and wed on December 2, 1949. From this union they were blessed with six children.

In Houston, she worked as a teacher at Bellaire Presbyterian Day School. She touched the lives of many children during her tenure as a schoolteacher. She was a patient, kind, and caring teacher that customized her teaching methods to accommodate all of her students as she believed every child deserves a unique and wonderful learning experience. Weada retired at the age of 72 after many years of teaching.

Weada, a woman of strong faith, accepted Christ as her personal savior and was a dedicated member of the Worldwide Church of God and Huntsville Church of God. She joyfully stepped into and excelled in any role where she was needed in her church community. Some of her roles included serving as a musical director, a bible schoolteacher, and a choir member. She enjoyed spending her Sunday’s volunteering and spreading the gospel at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center with her women’s singing group. Her love and sincerity as a worker in the service of the Lord was inspiring to others.

Weada’s love for the Lord inspired her to read her bible daily. She attended church regularly and enjoyed fellowshipping with the members of her weekly bible study group.

Weada was an avid reader, a world traveler, a dynamic storyteller, a dedicated historian, and a lover of music. She was devoted to her family and cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Her wisdom, humor, giving spirit, and caring heart blessed those around her.

On August 25, 2023, Weada was called from her life’s labor to rest at the age of 97.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Obie and Myrtle Anderson; her siblings, Thelma Johnson, Francis Walker, Obie Anderson, Dovie Anderson, and Lovie Anderson; and her husband Washington T. Gordon Sr.

Weada leaves to cherish her memories, 4 generations of family. Her beloved children, Idella C. Raynor (Raoul Raynor), Romelda J. Boateng, Marcella E. Bailey, Washington T. Gordon Jr., Charlene L. Gordon, and Samuel E. Gordon; ten grandchildren, Chrystal Lopez, Felicia Bailey, Michael Boateng, Ebone Gordon, Grace Boateng, Sade Williams, Rashad Raynor, Samuel Gordon II, Remi Gordon, and Samiya Gordon; nine great-grandchildren, Kendall Bailey-George, Darryon Gordon, Aarin Bailey – Kemp, Braden Kemp, Kemi Akinrolabu, Lauren Williams, Ryan Williams, Dakota Bailey – Davis, and Mia Lopez; two great-great grandchildren, Clover Williams and Paisley Williams, and many cousins, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Weada Pearl Gordon was laid to rest Saturday, September 9, 2023, at San Jacinto Memorial Park. Weada leaves a legacy of love for all of those who knew and loved her.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant:” Matthew 25:21