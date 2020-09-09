Chadwick Boseman & Fashion

The shock of Chadwick Boseman’s passing lingers on the hearts and minds of many as tributes continue to roll in. While he was best known by those closest to him for his kindness and he was known globally for his acting prowess, how he carried himself and what he carried himself in was also very impressive.

Boseman had style. He never met a red carpet that he did not conquer. If there was a best dressed list, his name was on it. Always dapper, forever elegant and regal, Boseman made his time on the red carpet count.

His stylist of the past six years, Ashley Weston, posted a touching tribute that spoke to how special he was to his team, “My big brother. My King. I can still see your beautiful smile and hear your infectious laugh. You stood beside me during some of the biggest moments of my life: When I got married, when loved ones passed away, and when my husband was sick – you were there for me, always and without hesitation.”

“With every outfit we created, I wanted the world to see and feel the warmth of your beautiful spirit. I’ll always remember that no matter how late we made you for events, you always stopped to hug @saishabeecham (Saisha Beecham, Hair and makeup artist) and I and say how much you loved and appreciated us before walking out the door.”

Here is a look back at some of his best fashion moments…