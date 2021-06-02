Chadwick Boseman Masterclass Headed To Howard University

The late Chadwick Boseman wanted his alma mater, Howard University, to have his special touch. According to the university’s president, a masterclass designed by the award-winning actor is on the way.

According to TMZ, Boseman presented a masterclass idea to Howard before his untimely passing on August 28, 2020. The university’s Wayne Frederick told the outlet the masterclass template is headed to the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts soon.

Frederick told TMZ that students who have been enrolled in the fine arts college would have the curriculum available to them. It will assist students in familiarizing themselves with fields of study they are most interested in and give them real-life experiences.

Guest lectures and famous alumni will be woven into the day-to-day learning and coursework. Also, according to TMZ, the masterclass will follow a structured approach.

The conversation to re-establish the College of Fine Arts at Howard and transform it into the Boseman’s College of Fine Arts started after the actor returned to the campus in 2018 as the commencement speaker at graduation.

“He was filled with ideas and plans to support the effort in a powerful way,” Frederick shared via a press release. “Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife [Taylor Simone Ledward] and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation.”

An Instagram post on the actor’s account, ran by his family, also shared the news.