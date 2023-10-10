CHARLES PORTER, JR. A BROADCAST PIONEER & CARING PROFESSIONAL

Charles Porter, Jr., Houston’s professional broadcaster with the “golden” voice, was the only child born on Friday, February 20, 1942, to the union of Charlie Porter, Sr. and Rosa Rainey (Robinson) Porter in Arcola, TX. Charles attended H.I.S.D. schools and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School where he was actively involved as a school band member and played the saxophone. He furthered his education at Texas Southern University, where he met his soon to be wife, Lola McIntosh. Charles enlisted in the United States Navy in 1960 and was proud of being a frogman as he shared many tales of his experiences. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

Charles and Lola united in holy matrimony in 1966 in Houston and later welcomed their three children: Charles III, Stacy and Phillippa. He later married Helen Santee, and had a son, Jonas. He lovingly referred to his children as his “rascals” whom he truly adored. He was always very close to his family, including his stepfather, Rev. Eugene Robinson, his aunt and uncle, Patsy & Manuel Lewis, and his beloved first cousin Shirley Mae Ingram, who was more like a sister to him. Charles was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church and because of his melodious voice, he served as a “lay reader” at each of the Episcopal parishes he attended. “Charlie” as he was often called, was a man of many “firsts” and began his on-the-air broadcast career in radio at KCOH AM Radio and later, KYOK AM radio as News Director in the late 1960’s. Later, his historic television career began at KTRK-TV, ABC-13 in the early 1970’s. He made history when he trailblazed as the first Black television news reporter and news producer in the Houston market. He was known for his melodious voice as well as his precisely accurate news reporting along with his informative documentaries. While at KTRK, one of his many specials he produced was the award-winning program, “The Sweet Bye & Bye“, a feature about Houston area Black Churches; later he produced another prolific documentary when he was the correspondent for the special documentary, “Barbara Jordan Goes to Washington” and he reported from the U.S. Capitol during Congresswoman Barbara Jordan’s historic swearing-in as the first African American woman from the South to be elected to the U. S. House of Representatives in 1972. He also hosted two of the first public affairs programs, “The Show” and “Black Outlook” which

began a trend with other television stations in Houston to begin offering programming relevant to the issues and accomplishments of the Black community. He also hosted another magazine style program on Houston Public Television’s Channel 8 (KUHT) “Interchange” in the early 1980’s.

Charlie had a prolific half-century (50 year) career in broadcasting encompassing both radio and television. Throughout his career, he faithfully mentored many journalism/broadcast students and young reporters who started out after college pursuing a broadcast career. He literally opened the doors for many journalists and reporters who have gone on to different positions across the country as well as those who literally stand on his shoulders. His legacy shall live on forever for his many contributions to the city of Houston as well as to the broadcast industry.

Charlie made his earthly transition on Monday, October 2, 2023.

