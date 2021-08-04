Chevron Expands its Support to Prairie View A&M University with a $1 Million Gift For a Leadership Academy

Through its University Partnership Program, Chevron has committed $1 million to Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) to establish the Chevron Leadership Academy. Fostering diversity, the new program will encourage student participation from business, engineering and science disciplines while promoting leadership ideals.

“Through our existing collaboration with PVAMU, we recognized an opportunity to increase our access to talent that can contribute to the future growth of our company,” said Michelle Long, general manager of the Chevron Environmental Management and Real Estate Company. “Our goal was to partner with the faculty to create an environment where students can learn and apply leadership skills. This resulted in establishing The Chevron Leadership Academy.”

Designed to strengthen self-confidence and resilience, the cohort program will address a set of uniquely tailored goals for each of the 12 student participants. This approach supports students in a range of social and professional settings, providing them with mentorship, elevating written and oral communication skills, and providing training in ethics. It will also offer internship and work experience while honing students’ leadership skills.

“The establishment of a Leadership Academy increases opportunities available to students through a concerted program that builds upon their academic foundation and prepares them to thrive in any environment in which they want to compete,” said James Palmer, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at PVAMU.

“We see the Chevron Leadership Academy as an opportunity to build upon our existing partnership with PVAMU, connect and invest in the next generation of problem solvers and attract future engineers to our industry,” said Steve Green, president of Chevron North America Exploration and Production.

Additional highlights of the partnership include: