Chris Hollins Drops Out of Houston Mayoral Race to Run for City Controller

Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins is dropping out of the race for Houston mayor. He’s calling off his mayoral bid to run for City Controller. Hollins officially announced his decision at a press conference on April 6.

“When we embarked on this campaign 14 months ago, we were clear from the very beginning that this campaign wasn’t about me,” Hollins said. “It was about Houston, the city that raised me, the city that we all love, and the city that my wife Morgan and I are proud to raise our family in. A city that has been amazing in its upward trajectory, but a city that has some real challenges. Challenges that require real leadership.”

“Now, I believe that I was called to serve this city, but my faith has taught me that a calling is bigger than any particular position or office. It’s not about any one person, but instead about the role that each can play to help the city we call home to reach the promises that lie ahead,” Hollins said. “And so, over these past couple of weeks, I’ve spent time with my supporters, with community stakeholders, with faith leaders like the ones joining us today, and with family praying and working to determine that something,” he added.

“And after much prayer and consideration, after seeking feedback from hundreds of Houstonians who care deeply about our city’s future, I’m proud to announce that I’m running to be Houston’s next city controller.”

The City Controller (elected to a four-year term) serves as the financial watchdog for a particular city. The job description of a City Controller is best described as part auditor and part accountant for an entire city. The City Controller oversees all city departments that handle any of the city’s money (water and utilities departments, parks and recreation, public works, etc.). The City of Houston’s website describes the position as essentially the city’s Chief Financial Officer.

Hollins echoed that description in his remarks. “As the Chief Financial Officer of the city, the controller plays a pivotal role in ensuring good stewardship of our tax dollars. I will fight every day to increase transparency and accountability in our city government, ensuring that every single dollar we invest in our city pays real dividends for our community,” Hollins said. “I’m also excited by the potential for the office of the City Controller to be Houston’s Chief Innovation Officer — one that offers new ideas and best practices that will impact the lives of millions of Houstonians for the better.”

Hollins has already brought new ideas and practices to Houston politics. While serving as Harris County Clerk in 2020, he oversaw the November elections, introducing innovations like 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting. (He also added more polling locations.) Hollins moved proactively by sending applications for mail-in ballots to nearly 2 million registered voters in Harris County. That plan was later blocked by the Texas Supreme Court, but Hollins’ actions helped generate record turnouts in Harris County. According to reports, over 128,000 voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting in October 2020, compared to just 68,000 on the first day back in 2016. In 2020, 1.4 million Harris County residents voted early — more than the 1.3 million who voted at all in 2016.

Hollins said his prior experience as clerk and as a management consultant prepared him for the controller job. His decision to switch races came just one week after Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee decided to enter the mayor’s race. In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Hollins acknowledged that Lee’s candidacy was a factor in his decision to end his mayoral bid. While he has yet to endorse her (or any candidate for mayor), Hollins spoke warmly of Lee during the press conference.

“I have nothing but the deepest respect and highest esteem for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. She’s a personal hero of mine. She’s an icon. She’s been an incredibly hard worker for the 18th Congressional District and for Houstonians and Texans. And when I was fighting to protect and preserve democracy, she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me in that fight.

“And just this past November, when I and many others were fighting to ensure that Harris County and this Houston area continue to move forward instead of backward, the congresswoman stood shoulder-to-shoulder with me in that fight as well. So, I think she would make a fine mayor, and I told her, face-to-face, that I wish her the absolute best,” Hollins said.

If elected, Lee would become Houston’s first Black female mayor. Hollins, 36, had the potential to become the youngest mayor of Houston since Kathy Whitmire in 1981. (Whitmire’s former brother-in-law John Whitmire is currently running for mayor.) Now, Hollins is turning his attention towards the controller’s race, where he’ll be vying alongside Houston City Council Members Dave Martin and Michael Kubosh and the current Chief Deputy Controller, Shannan Nobles.

“We look forward to a strong and spirited campaign,” Hollins said Thursday. “And I hope that you will join us, as together, we continue our fight to create a Houston that is safer and stronger for all of us — and for our families and for our future.”