City of Houston Serves as Host of 2021 TML Annual Conference and Exhibition

ABOVE: Martha Castex-Tatum, City of Houston Vice Mayor Pro Tem also serves as TML President

The Texas Municipal League held its TML Annual Conference and Exhibition in Houston this past week, from October 6th to October 8th.

The TML Annual Conference and Exhibition is the signature event of the Texas Municipal League, and it serves as one of the nation’s largest gatherings of local government leaders.

The TML Annual Conference and Exhibition attracts an average of more than 3,000 delegates from 300 cities. The attendees are considered the key decision makers for their respective cities across the state of Texas, consisted of mayors, council members, city secretaries, city managers, and city department executives. Community leaders and municipal professionals from all over the state attended the event for educational opportunities, networking, and strategizing.

City of Houston Vice Mayor Pro Tem and District K Councilmember Martha Castex-Tatum, who is the current TML President, did a fabulous job serving as the host in her city.

This was the first time in the history of the Texas Municipal League, that the TML Annual Conference and Exhibition was held in the same city of the current TML President that year.

This was also the first in-person gathering for the TML Annual Conference and Exhibition since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martha Castex-Tatum with her staff; Joe Gatson, Executive Assistant and Perdita Chavis, Chief of Staff

Texas Municipal League Staff

Martha Castex-Tatum with her parents Roland and Earline Castex and Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston