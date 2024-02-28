City of Missouri City and Edison Arts Foundation Host 3rd Annual Freedom Walk During Black History Month

ABOVE: Participants at 3rd Annual MCTX Freedom Walk

Members of the City of Missouri City Council and staff joined the Edison Arts Foundation to host the 3rd Annual Freedom Walk to the historic “Freedom Tree” located in Missouri City, TX.

Countless residents, organizations, elected officials, community leaders, members of the Divine 9, and stakeholders were in attendance to participate. The City of Missouri City is one of the only cities that holds multiple Black History Month events throughout the entire month of February. For context on the significance of the tree, in January of 1860, Edward Palmer, who would eventually become Judge of the 7th Judicial District of Texas that same year, purchased 640 acres from David Bright, one of Stephen F. Austin’s “Old Three Hundred,” for $6,000 to create the Palmer Plantation. Following the Civil War, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, and officially put an end to slavery in Texas. On an early summer day, the overseer Ed Gibbs, who had been the personal driver for Judge Palmer as well as the leader of the enslaved people of African descent on the Palmer Plantation, gathered everyone together under the branches of the “Freedom Tree” to explain that they were free. It was in this light that slavery ended on the Palmer Plantation beneath the spreading boughs of the “Freedom Tree” and serves as a reminder for the community to stay strong and commit to unity.