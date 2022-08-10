Coast Guard Foundation Hires Kelly P. Hodges as New Regional Director for the Gulf Coast

Hodges to Lead Organization’s Efforts in Texas, Louisiana

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, recently announced that Kelly P. Hodges joined the Foundation’s fundraising team.

In her new position as regional director for the Gulf Coast, she will work closely with Coast Guard units in Texas, Louisiana and throughout America’s heartland to identify and fulfill education, morale and wellness, and family support for Coast Guard members.

“We are so pleased Kelly has joined the Coast Guard Foundation team,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “With her proven track-record in fundraising and distinguished career with major non-profit organizations, we are confident that she will be of great service to the brave men and women of the Coast Guard serving in the Gulf Coast and heartland of America.”

Hodges brings more than 20 years of fundraising, strategic planning, nonprofit management, and public relations experience to her role at the Coast Guard Foundation. Throughout her career, she has filled leadership roles within healthcare, education, and community-centered non-profit organizations. She is a graduate of Grambling State University, located in Grambling, Louisiana.

“I am honored to join the Coast Guard Foundation team to deliver critical support to the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and their families,” said Hodges.

In 1995, Hodges received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication, and in 1997 she received a Master of Science in Sports Administration. She is the Founder and CEO of Hodges Communications Group, LLC—a boutique, full-service Communications & Marketing firm that provides “top-notch” services with a community focus.

Hodges is a results-driven leader with over 15 years of operations management experience in communications, public health, advocacy, government affairs, and nonprofit management, with a focal point on sponsorship activation, community engagement, partnership development, capacity building, professional development, and team building.

In 2018, Hodges accepted the position of Executive Director of the Historic Houston Texans YMCA. In this role, she oversaw the total operation of the Houston Texans YMCA center, including membership, marketing, programs, facilities, volunteer and staff development, financial development, community relations and collaborations with community agencies.

Prior to that, Hodges served as the Senior Director of Health Equity for the American Heart Association, Southwest Affiliate. In her position, she was responsible for strategically fulfilling the health impact goals in high-risk communities in Dallas, Ft. Worth and Houston, TX, by focusing on the areas of hypertension, nutrition, obesity, and physical activity. Through extensive volunteer and community engagement and activation, the position led the integration of health equity strategies with development, advocacy and marketing, and communications and served as the internal consultant to the assigned region on initiatives to build diversity and inclusiveness.

In the community, Hodges has served on the Centers for Disease Control Federal Advisory Committee on Breast Cancer in Young Women. She has also served on several boards, such as Planned Parenthood of Southeast Texas (2006-2014), the African American Health Coalition (President 2003-2008), the National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer (Co-Chair 2003-2014), the Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Foundation (2010-2014), Janine’s Sarcoidosis Outreach Foundation (2007-2018), and YWCA of Greater Houston (2016-2018).

In November of 2019, Hodges was elected to the Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees, Position 2, in an uncontested election.

Hodges has been recognized by several organizations, including the City-Wide Beauticians and Barbers Association, for her outstanding work in promoting women’s health issues. She was also recognized by the Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Foundation of Texas as one of Houston’s Finest for her work in women’s health. Hodges received the Alpha Phi Alpha Night on the Nile Award for Community Service. In that same year, she was honored for her Outstanding Community Service by The Gents Inc., and in 2013, D-Mars Magazine featured Hodges as a Top 50 Black Health and Wellness Professional. In 2012, Ms. Hodges was honored by the Ivy League Education Charities Foundation, the YMCA of Greater Houston, Rolling Out Magazine, and the Mosaic Women for her outstanding community service. In that same year, she received the American Heart Association Lillian A. Lamon Women and Minorities Volunteer of The Year Award. Who’s Who in Black Houston featured Ms. Hodges in its inaugural edition.

Hodges has been featured in several publications for her work in the Houston community, including the historic Forward Times newspaper.

