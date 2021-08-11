CODE RED: Countless Lives Continue To Be Impacted Due to Raging COVID-19 Pandemic

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on American citizens and this new delta variant appears to be contributing to the increased number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Less than a month after interviewing Dr. Joseph Varon, who has been on the frontlines combating the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, he now claims that the impact of this new delta variant has made things worse since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Varon took to social media on Monday to express his sheer disbelief at what he is currently seeing relative to the impact of the increased COVID-19 spread.

“The last 24 hours have taught me that COVID-19 is still here and that this new wave is truly deadly (worse than the prior waves). Overnight, I had the largest number of deaths in one night in the history of my medical education, training, and years as an intensivist. Every patient that expired overnight was not vaccinated. All of them presented multiple system organ failure (many organs failed at once)…All my friends in Critical Care report similar situations around the USA and the World…This post is not meant to scare you but to make sure you are vigilant and diligent in caring for yourself.”

Dr. Varon states that the outcomes we are currently seeing relative to COVID-19 were completely foreseeable, yet people have refused to take the virus seriously.

“As an intensivist, this has never happened to me that I have had five patients die in one night,” said Dr. Varon. “Sadly, all of the victims were young and unvaccinated. It is amazing that we are back to square one. Please take care of yourselves. Avoid large crowds, wear your masks, and if you become ill, please contact your healthcare provider as fast as you can. We have many treatment options, but time to treatment makes the difference between surviving and not.”

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) has been dogmatic in his unwillingness to proactively address the virus, issuing executive orders that stifle the ability for counties and municipalities across the state of Texas to manage the virus the best way they see fit.

Gov. Abbott has joined a chorus of other Republican governors across the country in putting profits and business above people and even putting our nation’s children at risk by relaxing mandates and intervention methods that can help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Gov. Abbott has been lax on efforts to fully combat the devastating virus and many of the public entities, government agencies, businesses and schools have had to follow suit due to his controversial executive orders.

As he announced the start of a second Special Session, Gov. Abbott made the non-mandatory requirement of face coverings and enforcing voluntary vaccinations only, a part of his newest agenda items.

Many entities, like public schools, were tasked with complying with the executive order issued by the governor. Even the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which oversees all primary and secondary education in Texas, followed suit with Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order, issuing the following guidelines:

Schools do not have to notify parents of a positive COVID-19 case.

Masks are not mandatory, but voluntary if people choose to wear one.

Schools do not have to conduct contract tracing.

Schools must notify local health officials and the state health department if someone at the school tests positive for COVID-19.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, or someone was in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, the schools may provide them with remote learning while they are in quarantine.

Schools can provide rapid COVID-19 tests to their staff and students with written permission.

These decisions by Gov. Abbott and other entities that impact the quality of life of all Texans have created a stir across the state. Some entities have decided to take matters in their own hands to protect their stakeholders, despite the executive order issued by the governor.

In a surprising turn of events, new Houston Independent School District (HISD) Superintendent Millard House II, released a statement last week indicating that prior to the 2021-2022 school year started on August 23, that he was proposing a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities to be voted on by the Board of Education at their August 12th board meeting.

The health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our guiding compass in all of our decisions,” House said in his statement. “The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in our communities and Harris County is now at threat level red. We must remain vigilant and use every tool we have to keep this virus at bay. Therefore, the mask mandate will become effective upon Board approval during next Thursday’s board meeting on August 12…We will continue to monitor the situation and work with health officials for frequent updates, which we will share with you. The safety of all HISD staff and students continues to be our top priority.

According to House, the mask mandate will apply to everyone regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

Other school districts, such as Fort Bend ISD, have moved away from mandatory in-person learning and will be offering virtual learning options because of rising COVID cases.

Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo officially increased the Harris County’s COVID threat level to “red” and strongly encouraged residents to wear masks in public, avoid medium to large gatherings, social distance, get vaccinated and stay home if they are not vaccinated.

Because of the mounting pressure from healthcare officials, community leaders, school administrators, elected officials and concerned citizens, Gov. Abbott announced a series of actions that the State of Texas would be taking to mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to Gov. Abbott, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. A letter was also sent by Gov. Abbott to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition, to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. In addition to those actions, Gov. Abbott is also directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and DSHS to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in communities across the state, which will treat COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These centers also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. Gov. Abbott is also directing TDEM and DSHS to increase vaccination availability across the state and encourages all Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider near them. Texans can also utilize TDEM’s State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees, volunteers, and more. Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.

“The State of Texas is taking action to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and ensure that our hospitals and communities have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus,” said Gov. Abbott in a press release. “Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near them.”

The Houston Forward Times will continue to stay on top of this raging and unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and keep our readers abreast of the latest regarding it.