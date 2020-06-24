Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $75,000 in Scholarships to 30 Texas High School Seniors

Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program Recognizes Students’ Achievements Both in and Out of the Classroom

In celebration of the 2020-21 Comcast NBCUniversal Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Recipients, Comcast hosted a special Virtual celebration to award approximately $75,000 in scholarships to 30 Texas students this past Thursday, June 18. This event was created to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of these outstanding scholars for being winners of the 2020-21 Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.

More than 70 guests logged in for the Virtual celebration, where Comcast’s Community Impact Director, Cyndy Garza Roberts kicked off the celebration by welcoming everyone to the event.

Host of the celebration, CW39 Morning Dose Anchor Shannon LaNier, kept the online attendees engaged and entertained, while parents, students, and Comcast employees flooded the chat box with words of encouragement and celebratory banter. As the program progressed, the students were encouraged to get social, using items they had received in a celebration box, which consisted of a sash, mug and yard signage announcing them as recipients of the award.

Houston’s First Daughter, Ashley Turner, and Houston rap legend Paul Wall, joined the conversation and shared encouraging words for the students. After a few school shout-outs, and a brief Q&A, the celebration wrapped up with cheers and elation.

Students are selected for the scholarship based on their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.

“I am grateful to be awarded this scholarship,” said Sherrod Session, Alief Taylor High School graduate and scholarship recipient. “To be honest, I have had my doubts about being able to afford the cost of attendance at my college. However, being awarded The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship has not only given me reassurance but has given me hope as I am one step closer to funding my education. Therefore, this scholarship means more than what I can express in writing.”

Session believes this scholarship will help him as he moves forward with his future plans of going to law school, while also attempting to launch a non-profit geared at promoting financial literacy in communities like the one he grew up in.

“I feel that this is a necessary step towards uplifting people around me out of poverty,” Session continued. “In doing so, I hope to initiate a partnership with my school district as a means to incorporate financial pedagogy into formal education. This is where I believe a domino effect will occur that could ultimately trigger a reform on American education. Thus, I hope my legacy entails my work serving as a stepping stone and aiding in the revolution that is sure to come.”

Since 2001, about $33 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow’s workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.