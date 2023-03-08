Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia Join Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Treviño to Announce First-Ever Toll Rate Reduction

Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia recently joined Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) Director Roberto Treviño in announcing the first-ever toll rate reduction that will save some customers money during this high inflation period.

“I’m proud to announce that under the leadership of HCTRA and the Harris County Commissioners Court, we are cutting toll rates by 10%,” said Commissioner Ellis. “We plan to get this discount implemented by Labor Day of this year and give working people some needed relief.”

The change in HCTRA policy is a significant reduction in the rate cash customers used to pay when they become EZ TAG account holders. Historically, cash customers paid a little bit more than EZ TAG customers.

Additionally, the policy will make EZ TAG free permanently with up to eight free tags per household. The tags now cost $15.00 each.

“There are people who live in every precinct in Harris County who many times have no choice but to take the toll road to get where they need to go,” said Commissioner Ellis. “This will make it a little bit easier for all of them. This change in policy will reduce barriers to access and make it easier for anyone who wants an EZ-TAG to get one.”

Commissioner Ellis praised the policy that comes at a time when the price of just about everything is rising and people are feeling the pinch. He stressed that transportation is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. He said this is the first time in the history of the county’s toll road that officials are approving a toll rate discount for our customers.